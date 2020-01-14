Florida St Clemson Football
The Clemson mascot walks in the "Tiger Walk" before the first half of an NCAA football game Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2013, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

 Richard Shiro

Not a fan of Clemson's Tiger mascot? You're not alone.

A group of LSU fans have kickstarted a GoFundMe to get the school a new mascot costume after seeing it during the national championship game. LSU beat Clemson, 42-25, Monday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

As of Tuesday morning, more than $1,600 had been raised, 50% more than the original goal of $1,000.

"After turning on the national championship game on Monday the 13th I thought bad for The Clemson Tiger," the fundraiser says. "It seems that the University purchased their mascot costume from the clearance rack from TG&Y in 1981. All proceeds will be mailed to the Clemson University Athletic Department at the conclusion of the fundraiser."

Take a look below at social media reactions to Clemson's mascot:

