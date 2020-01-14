Not a fan of Clemson's Tiger mascot? You're not alone.
A group of LSU fans have kickstarted a GoFundMe to get the school a new mascot costume after seeing it during the national championship game. LSU beat Clemson, 42-25, Monday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
As of Tuesday morning, more than $1,600 had been raised, 50% more than the original goal of $1,000.
"After turning on the national championship game on Monday the 13th I thought bad for The Clemson Tiger," the fundraiser says. "It seems that the University purchased their mascot costume from the clearance rack from TG&Y in 1981. All proceeds will be mailed to the Clemson University Athletic Department at the conclusion of the fundraiser."
Take a look below at social media reactions to Clemson's mascot:
There it is. #LSUvsCLEM pic.twitter.com/SJWIY3tg1O— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) January 14, 2020
PLEASE don’t drink and drive! #GeauxTigers #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/fqMnkdcL9T— Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (@LafourcheSO) January 14, 2020
AMERICA pic.twitter.com/lU8RhYemQJ— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 14, 2020
So y’all go tell me Clemson mascot don’t look like this 😂😂😂😂#LSUvsCLEM pic.twitter.com/paBVj5lzUe— Chase⚡️ (@wiltz_chase) January 14, 2020
After seeing Clemson’s mascot, I’ve decided I’m rooting for LSU pic.twitter.com/nqFaapYbFg— kate (@kate_barr) January 14, 2020
Clemson....you desperately need to step up your mascot game. pic.twitter.com/2Mm5IW7CjL— Crypto Bull (@BradleyCaillou1) January 14, 2020
