Not a fan of Clemson's Tiger mascot? You're not alone.

A group of LSU fans have kickstarted a GoFundMe to get the school a new mascot costume after seeing it during the national championship game. LSU beat Clemson, 42-25, Monday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

As of Tuesday morning, more than $1,600 had been raised, 50% more than the original goal of $1,000.

"After turning on the national championship game on Monday the 13th I thought bad for The Clemson Tiger," the fundraiser says. "It seems that the University purchased their mascot costume from the clearance rack from TG&Y in 1981. All proceeds will be mailed to the Clemson University Athletic Department at the conclusion of the fundraiser."

Take a look below at social media reactions to Clemson's mascot:

So y’all go tell me Clemson mascot don’t look like this 😂😂😂😂#LSUvsCLEM pic.twitter.com/paBVj5lzUe — Chase⚡️ (@wiltz_chase) January 14, 2020

After seeing Clemson’s mascot, I’ve decided I’m rooting for LSU pic.twitter.com/nqFaapYbFg — kate (@kate_barr) January 14, 2020

Clemson....you desperately need to step up your mascot game. pic.twitter.com/2Mm5IW7CjL — Crypto Bull (@BradleyCaillou1) January 14, 2020

