ALABAMA
Coach: Kristy Curry (9th season)
Record: 9-2
Players to watch: G Brittany Davis, G Megan Abrams, G JaMya Mingo-Young
Best win: Defeated Houston 77-67
Worst loss: Lost to Tulane 69-66
NET rank: 34
Bracketology: Charlie Crème (Last four in)
ARKANSAS
Coach: Mike Neighbors (5th season)
Record: 10-3
Players to watch: G Makayla Daniels, G Sasha Goforth, G Samara Spencer
Best win: Defeated California 84-67
Worst loss: Lost to Central Florida 52-51
NET rank: 25
Bracketology: Charlie Crème (Last four byes)
AUBURN
Coach: Johnnie Harris (1st season)
Record: 8-3
Players to watch: G Aicha Coulibaly, G Honesty Scott-Grayson, G Sania Wells
Best win: Defeated Georgia Tech 59-51
Worst loss: Lost to Georgia Southern, 68-66
NET rank: 89
Bracketology: Not listed
FLORIDA
Coach: Kelly Rae Finley (1st season)
Record: 10-3
Players to watch: G Lavender Briggs, G Kiara Smith, G Jordyn Merritt
Best win: Defeated Dayton 60-57
Worst loss: Lost to Towson 87-70
NET rank: 98
Bracketology: Not listed
GEORGIA
Coach: Joni Taylor (7th season)
Record: 11-1
Players to watch: C Jenna Staiti, G Que Morris, G Sarah Ashlee Barker
Best win: Defeated Notre Dame 71-67
Worst loss: Lost Georgia Tech 55-54
NET rank: 14
Bracketology: Charlie Crème (No. 3 Wichita)
KENTUCKY
Coach: Kyra Elzy (2nd season)
Record: 7-3
Players to watch: G Rhyne Howard, F Dre’Una Edwards, G Robyn Benton
Best win: Defeated West Virginia 83-60
Worst loss: Lost to DePaul 94-85
NET rank: 43
Bracketology: Charlie Crème (No. 7 Spokane)
LSU
Coach: Kim Mulkey (1st season)
Record: 12-1
Players to watch: G Khayla Pointer, G Alexis Morris, F Faustine Aifuwa
Best win: Defeated Iowa State 69-60
Worst loss: Lost to Florida Gulf Coast 88-74
NET rank: 23
Bracketology: Charlie Crème (No. 7 Greensboro)
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Coach: Doug Novak (1st season, interim)
Record: 9-3
Players to watch: G Anastasia Hayes, G Aislin Hayes, G Alasia Hayes
Best win: Defeated Dayton 65-54
Worst loss: Lost to Troy 73-66
NET rank: 75
Bracketology: Charlie Crème (Next four out)
MISSOURI
Coach: Robin Pingeton (12th season)
Record: 11-2
Players to watch: G Aijha Blackwell, F Hayley Frank, G Lauren Hansen
Best win: Defeated Murray State 76-70
Worst loss: Lost to Missouri State 79-51
NET rank: 49
Bracketology: Charlie Crème (Last four in)
OLE MISS
Coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin (4th season)
Record: 12-1
Players to watch: F Madison Scott, C Shakira Austin, G Angel Baker
Best win: Defeated South Florida 61-53
Worst loss: Lost to Belmont 62-50
NET rank: 37
Bracketology: Charlie Crème (No. 8 Spokane)
SOUTH CAROLINA
Coach: Dawn Staley (14th season)
Record: 12-0
Players to watch: G Raven Johnson, G Lele Grissett, C Kamilla Cardosa
Best win: Defeated Stanford 65-61
Worst loss: N/A
NET rank: 1
Bracketology: Charlie Crème (No. 1 Greensboro)
TENNESSEE
Coach: Kellie Harper (3rd season)
Record: 11-1
Players to watch: G Jordan Horston, F Alexus Dye, C Tamari Key
Best win: Defeated Texas 74-70
Worst loss: Lost to Stanford 74-63
NET rank: 16
Bracketology: Charlie Crème (No. 2 Bridgeport)
TEXAS A&M
Coach: Gary Blair (19th season)
Record: 10-2
Players to watch: G Kayla Wells, G Jordan Nixon, G Destiny Pitts
Best win: Defeated Northwestern 77-68
Worst loss: Lost to TCU 87-75
NET rank: 27
Bracketology: Charlie Crème (No. 8 Wichita)
VANDERBILT
Coach: Shea Ralph (1st season)
Record: 8-5
Players to watch: F Briane Alexander, G Jordan Cambridge, G Iyana Moore
Best win: Defeated Rutgers 51-40
Worst loss: Lost to Little Rock 56-40
NET rank: 76
Bracketology: Not listed
Note: The NET ranking is the NCAA Evaluation Tool, which is a means of sizing up teams for postseason play. The NET relies on game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and quality of wins and losses.