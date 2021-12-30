BR.samfordlsu.122821 323.jpg

LSU coach Kim Mulkey instructs Khayla Pointer in the first half of their game against Samford in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

ALABAMA

Coach: Kristy Curry (9th season)

Record: 9-2

Players to watch: G Brittany Davis, G Megan Abrams, G JaMya Mingo-Young

Best win: Defeated Houston 77-67

Worst loss: Lost to Tulane 69-66

NET rank: 34

Bracketology: Charlie Crème (Last four in)

ARKANSAS

Coach: Mike Neighbors (5th season)

Record: 10-3

Players to watch: G Makayla Daniels, G Sasha Goforth, G Samara Spencer

Best win: Defeated California 84-67

Worst loss: Lost to Central Florida 52-51

NET rank: 25

Bracketology: Charlie Crème (Last four byes)

AUBURN

Coach: Johnnie Harris (1st season)

Record: 8-3

Players to watch: G Aicha Coulibaly, G Honesty Scott-Grayson, G Sania Wells

Best win: Defeated Georgia Tech 59-51

Worst loss: Lost to Georgia Southern, 68-66

NET rank: 89

Bracketology: Not listed

FLORIDA

Coach: Kelly Rae Finley (1st season)

Record: 10-3

Players to watch: G Lavender Briggs, G Kiara Smith, G Jordyn Merritt

Best win: Defeated Dayton 60-57

Worst loss: Lost to Towson 87-70

NET rank: 98

Bracketology: Not listed

GEORGIA

Coach: Joni Taylor (7th season)

Record: 11-1

Players to watch: C Jenna Staiti, G Que Morris, G Sarah Ashlee Barker

Best win: Defeated Notre Dame 71-67

Worst loss: Lost Georgia Tech 55-54

NET rank: 14

Bracketology: Charlie Crème (No. 3 Wichita)

KENTUCKY

Coach: Kyra Elzy (2nd season)

Record: 7-3

Players to watch: G Rhyne Howard, F Dre’Una Edwards, G Robyn Benton

Best win: Defeated West Virginia 83-60

Worst loss: Lost to DePaul 94-85

NET rank: 43

Bracketology: Charlie Crème (No. 7 Spokane)

LSU

Coach: Kim Mulkey (1st season)

Record: 12-1

Players to watch: G Khayla Pointer, G Alexis Morris, F Faustine Aifuwa

Best win: Defeated Iowa State 69-60

Worst loss: Lost to Florida Gulf Coast 88-74

NET rank: 23

Bracketology: Charlie Crème (No. 7 Greensboro)

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Coach: Doug Novak (1st season, interim)

Record: 9-3

Players to watch: G Anastasia Hayes, G Aislin Hayes, G Alasia Hayes

Best win: Defeated Dayton 65-54

Worst loss: Lost to Troy 73-66

NET rank: 75

Bracketology: Charlie Crème (Next four out)

MISSOURI

Coach: Robin Pingeton (12th season)

Record: 11-2

Players to watch: G Aijha Blackwell, F Hayley Frank, G Lauren Hansen

Best win: Defeated Murray State 76-70

Worst loss: Lost to Missouri State 79-51

NET rank: 49

Bracketology: Charlie Crème (Last four in)

OLE MISS

Coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin (4th season)

Record: 12-1

Players to watch: F Madison Scott, C Shakira Austin, G Angel Baker

Best win: Defeated South Florida 61-53

Worst loss: Lost to Belmont 62-50

NET rank: 37

Bracketology: Charlie Crème (No. 8 Spokane)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Coach: Dawn Staley (14th season)

Record: 12-0

Players to watch: G Raven Johnson, G Lele Grissett, C Kamilla Cardosa

Best win: Defeated Stanford 65-61

Worst loss: N/A

NET rank: 1

Bracketology: Charlie Crème (No. 1 Greensboro)

TENNESSEE

Coach: Kellie Harper (3rd season)

Record: 11-1

Players to watch: G Jordan Horston, F Alexus Dye, C Tamari Key

Best win: Defeated Texas 74-70

Worst loss: Lost to Stanford 74-63

NET rank: 16

Bracketology: Charlie Crème (No. 2 Bridgeport)

TEXAS A&M

Coach: Gary Blair (19th season)

Record: 10-2

Players to watch: G Kayla Wells, G Jordan Nixon, G Destiny Pitts

Best win: Defeated Northwestern 77-68

Worst loss: Lost to TCU 87-75

NET rank: 27

Bracketology: Charlie Crème (No. 8 Wichita)

VANDERBILT

Coach: Shea Ralph (1st season)

Record: 8-5

Players to watch: F Briane Alexander, G Jordan Cambridge, G Iyana Moore

Best win: Defeated Rutgers 51-40

Worst loss: Lost to Little Rock 56-40

NET rank: 76

Bracketology: Not listed

Note: The NET ranking is the NCAA Evaluation Tool, which is a means of sizing up teams for postseason play. The NET relies on game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and quality of wins and losses.

