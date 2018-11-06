Tuesday was quite the day for Tremont Waters.
On the day the LSU basketball team opened its season with a game against Southeastern, the Tigers' sophomore point guard was named to two distinguished lists.
For the second time in three weeks, Waters was named a first-team preseason All-Southeastern Conference pick Tuesday morning by the league's coaches.
Waters was also on the media's preseason All-SEC first-team, which was announced at the league's media days on Oct. 17.
Later Tuesday, Waters, a first-team SEC All-Freshman team pick a year ago, was one of 50 players named to the John R. Wooden Award preseason watch list.
Chosen by a panel of national college basketball experts, the list is made up of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball — the Wooden Award All-American Team and the Most Outstanding Player Award.
Waters, averaged 15.9 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game in his first season with the Tigers.
Will Wade received the desired response last week when he was asked about the prospects for a deep and talented backcourt heading into his sec…
The New Haven, Connecticut, native ranked second in the conference in assists and led the league in steals.
The coaches team consists of a minimum of eight players on each unit. Ties are not broken and coaches do not select an order of finish.
Coaches Preseason All-SEC
First team
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
Reid Travis, Kentucky
PJ Washington, Kentucky
Tremont Waters, LSU
Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi St.
Chris Silva, South Carolina
Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
Grant Williams, Tennessee
Second team
Donta Hall, Alabama
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Bryce Brown, Auburn
Jared Harper, Auburn
KeVaughn Allen, Florida
Jalen Hudson, Florida
Terence Davis, Ole Miss
Aric Holman, Mississippi St.
TJ Starks, Texas A&M
Darius Garland, Vanderbilt
One year ago, Tremont Waters was LSU’s quiet leader.