Tuesday was quite the day for Tremont Waters.

On the day the LSU basketball team opened its season with a game against Southeastern, the Tigers' sophomore point guard was named to two distinguished lists.

For the second time in three weeks, Waters was named a first-team preseason All-Southeastern Conference pick Tuesday morning by the league's coaches.

Waters was also on the media's preseason All-SEC first-team, which was announced at the league's media days on Oct. 17.

Later Tuesday, Waters, a first-team SEC All-Freshman team pick a year ago, was one of 50 players named to the John R. Wooden Award preseason watch list.

Chosen by a panel of national college basketball experts, the list is made up of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball — the Wooden Award All-American Team and the Most Outstanding Player Award.

Waters, averaged 15.9 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game in his first season with the Tigers.

The New Haven, Connecticut, native ranked second in the conference in assists and led the league in steals.

The coaches team consists of a minimum of eight players on each unit. Ties are not broken and coaches do not select an order of finish.

Coaches Preseason All-SEC

First team

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

Reid Travis, Kentucky

PJ Washington, Kentucky

Tremont Waters, LSU

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi St.

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Admiral Schofield, Tennessee

Grant Williams, Tennessee

Second team

Donta Hall, Alabama

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Bryce Brown, Auburn

Jared Harper, Auburn

KeVaughn Allen, Florida

Jalen Hudson, Florida

Terence Davis, Ole Miss

Aric Holman, Mississippi St.

TJ Starks, Texas A&M

Darius Garland, Vanderbilt