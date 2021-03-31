LSU All-American golfer Ingrid Lindblad shot a 1-over par 73 Wednesday in her long-awaited first round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The Swedish sophomore, playing just outside Augusta at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia, was tied for 15th when weather suspended play with 29 of the field’s 82 golfers still on the course. She’s five behind leader Katherine Smith, who had a three-stroke lead over five other players and was 4 under through 11 holes.

Lindblad got off to a good start with a birdie on the par-4 second hole. But she was unable to take advantage of the par-5s, playing them in even par with a bogey at the par-5 14th. That dropped her to 2 over at the time, but she birdied the par-3 16th then parred in.

Lindblad was invited to last year’s ANWA, which was canceled in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. She was invited back as she retained her amateur status, but would have qualified anyway as the world’s No. 4-ranked women’s amateur.

After Thursday’s second round at Champions Retreat, the field will be cut to the low 30 players who will play the final round at Augusta National Golf Club. The final round will televised at 11 a.m. Saturday on NBC. Follow scoring at www.anwagolf.com.