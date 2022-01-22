LSU has proven time and again this season that it can play defense.
If the Tigers could just play that way on the other end of the floor, they’d have something.
The offensive struggles continued for Will Wade’s team Saturday night, which was the determining factor in LSU’s 64-50 setback to Tennessee.
The game resembled a heavyweight fight instead of a college basketball game as it got chippy long before the opening tip.
A skirmish during pregame warmups was a precursor to a hotly-contested game in which there were two other brushfires on the court — including one as the teams went to their locker rooms for halftime.
LSU and Tennessee each were tagged with a technical foul and the Tigers picked up two Flagrant 1 fouls during the contest in Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee avenged a 79-67 loss to LSU in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and sent the Tigers to their third consecutive loss.
It was also a low point for LSU in the Wade era.
The Tigers’ 50 points were the fewest scored in his five seasons at the school. The previous low came in a 92-53 setback to Notre Dame on Nov. 21, 2017.
More to come ...