LSU left-hander Jacob Hasty, who made 13 appearances late in the season, including one start in the Southeastern Conference tournament, has entered the transfer portal.
Hasty emerged as a key bullpen piece in April and finished the season with a 3.55 ERA through 25⅓ innings, allowing 14 hits and 10 earned runs, while striking out 28 and walking 15. He was a key piece in LSU's 12-3 victory May 8 at Alabama, where he tossed four innings, allowing just two hits and no earned runs while striking out four.
He is the first pitcher to enter the portal after pitching coach Jason Kelly left to become head coach at the University of Washington, and according to a source close to Hasty, he is waiting to see who LSU's pitching coach will be. Players who enter the transfer portal have the option to return.
LSU was short on left-handed pitchers this year after Javen Coleman underwent Tommy John surgery. For most of the season, Riley Cooper was the only lefty seeing regular time on the staff. Trey Shaffer, a graduate transfer from Southeastern Louisiana, made 11 appearances and has no eligibility left.
LSU has five left-handers in its 2022 recruiting class, but two of them are ranked among MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects: Robby Snelling (No. 16), Michael Kennedy (No. 87).
Right-hander Dylan Tebrake, a two-time Big East pitcher of the year from Creighton University, announced his commitment to the Tigers earlier this month, and Vanderbilt pitcher Christian Little posted on Instagram that he was at Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday. Tebrake is also draft-eligible but is not listed among the MLB Top 100 prospects.