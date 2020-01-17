LSU has installed an auxiliary scoreboard and extended the protective netting inside Alex Box Stadium, making two changes to the venue before the season begins next month.
The auxiliary scoreboard is located next to the right field bleachers. The rectangular structure is taller than the billboard displaying LSU's six national championships.
LSU extended protective netting down each foul line after fall practice. The nets used to stop before the dugouts, but they now reach about halfway down the stands, ending around the beginning of the outfield grass. The nets loop behind the dugouts.
The extensions come after multiple fans suffered injuries from foul balls in Major League parks last season. The Chicago White Sox, Atlanta Braves and other teams have already stretched their netting from home plate to the foul poles, and in December, commissioner Rob Manfred told CNBC every team will expand its netting before the season.