Four days after fatigue forced Landon Marceaux out of his final regular-season start, the junior right-hander said he feels “100%” before he starts again Tuesday afternoon against Georgia in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

Marceaux only pitched four innings last week as he and coach Paul Mainieri agreed he should leave the game. Marceaux said at the time he didn’t feel “strong,” and Mainieri thought he looked “gassed.” Marceaux received an IV after the game.

“I just didn’t feel well,” Marceaux said. “We took care of it, it’s behind us and I’m ready to go for tomorrow.”

Having Marceaux available gives LSU one of the best pitchers in the conference for an elimination game. If LSU wins, it will further improve its NCAA tournament chances and face No. 1 Arkansas in the second round, when the conference tournament moves to double-elimination.

Amongst the SEC, Marceaux finished the regular season third in ERA (2.04), second in innings pitched and eighth in strikeouts (98). He will pitch on short rest but said he feels “fresh.”

“We've been monitoring how he's been feeling the last few days, and he's been feeling pretty good for really the last two or three days,” Mainieri said. “He wants the ball badly. I'm not going to prevent that from happening.”

DiGiacomo unavailable until Thursday

Giovanni DiGiacomo will be on the eligible roster for the SEC tournament, but Mainieri said he won’t be available “until at least Thursday” as the junior center fielder recovers from a pulled hamstring.

DiGiacomo, who missed the first half of LSU’s season with a pulled hamstring, didn’t play in the last two games of the team’s series last weekend against Texas A&M.

Though sometimes inconsistent, DiGiacomo’s batting .318 this season and has the most defensive range on LSU’s team because of his speed. With him unavailable last weekend, LSU tried freshman right fielder Dylan Crews and junior infielder/outfielder Drew Bianco in center field.

Four players receive SEC honors

First baseman Tre’ Morgan, shortstop Jordan Thompson, Marceaux and Crews received an array of All-SEC honors Monday, as voted on by the league coaches.

Morgan earned second-team All-SEC, made the all-freshman team and was selected as the first baseman on the all-defensive team.

Though Morgan batted .370 this season and finished first in the conference in hits (80) and runs scored (59), he and Crews were beaten out by Vanderbilt outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. for SEC freshman of the year.

“As soon as I got those awards, I knew the work started,” Morgan said. “Now we have to play like every game's our last.”

Crews, who batted .347 with 13 home runs during the regular season, made second-team All-SEC and the freshman team. Thompson joined them on the all-freshman team. Marceaux made second-team All-SEC as a starting pitcher.

“I didn’t know I was All-SEC until Coach told me literally about two minutes ago,” Marceaux said. “I’m proud of that, but the goal going into this weekend is getting a bid in the tournament and moving on with that.”