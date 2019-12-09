College Football Picks Football
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gestures thanks to the student section after playing his last game in Tiger Stadium, an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, in Baton Rouge, La. Heading into this year’s slate of conference title games a case could be made that No. 1 LSU (No. 2 CFP), No. 2 Ohio State (No. 1 CFP) and No. 3 Clemson (No. 3 CFP) have all done enough already to lose their conference championship games and still get in the College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) ORG XMIT: NY168

 Gerald Herbert

Hours before the anticipated 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist picks were announced Monday, LSU took a chance when calling out their personal choice, quarterback Joe Burrow, on a couple of Times Square video boards in New York. 

LSU tweeted the videos of the purple and gold-lit boards in the same city where the trophy winner will be announced Saturday night.

Running in a bold font, the name "Burrow" mirrored "Heisman" just before footage of the quarterback in his No. 9 jersey faded in and out.

An underdog for the award at the beginning of the season, Burrow is seen as the frontrunner after his stellar senior season.

He was officially announced as a Heisman finalist, along with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. 

In addition to leading LSU to a 13-0 record, an SEC championship and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, Burrow is at or near the top nationally in a host of offensive categories.

The Tigers’ quarterback is No. 1 in passing touchdowns (48), completion percentage (77.9) and points responsible for (308).

He is second in passing yards (4,715), passing yards per game (362.7), total offense (384.9), completions per game (26.3) and passing efficiency (201.5), and is third in yards per attempt (10.74).

Contact Katelyn Umholtz at kumholtz@theadvocate.com.

