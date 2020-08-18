Defensive end Justin Thomas has left the LSU football team, coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday.
Thomas, a junior, entered preseason camp as a possible starter in LSU's new 4-3 defense. Orgeron did not say why Thomas left the team.
"Justin Thomas will not be with us," Orgeron said. "He left the team, and we wish him the best."
Thomas played in five games last season with one start. He recorded eight tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss. Thomas primarily appeared in a backup role, but he earned a spot in LSU's third-down pass rush packages.
In mid-October, Orgeron said Thomas had withdrawn from school for personal reasons. Orgeron hoped Thomas would return for the spring semester.
Thomas came back to LSU in February, but he departed before preseason practice began Monday. Orgeron didn't indicate Thomas would return to the team in the future.
Thomas became the third player to leave the team, joining senior defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. and senior defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. They publicly opted out of the season because of concerns related to the novel coronavirus. Farrell intends to play at LSU next season, while Vincent will prepare for the NFL combine.
Without Thomas, Orgeron said former outside linebackers Andre Anthony and Travez Moore are starting at defensive end.
LSU has options at the position this season with junior college transfer Ali Gaye, freshman Phillip Webb, freshman BJ Ojulari and junior TK McLendon in the mix for playing time.
"At defensive line, we have a lot of depth," Orgeron said. "We can rotate those guys."