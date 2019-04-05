Inclement weather forecasts have forced LSU baseball to move its scheduled game Sunday against Texas A&M to Saturday, the school announced.
Friday night's game will still be played at 7 p.m., and the two teams will now play at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday in an effort to get all three games in this weekend.
All three games will be nine innings.
"Fans should use the Game #21 ticket for Friday’s game, the Game #23 ticket for Saturday’s 2 p.m. game and the Game #22 ticket for Saturday’s 7 p.m. game," the school said in a release. "The stadium will be cleared in between games of Saturday’s doubleheader."
Friday’s game will be streamed online on SEC Network+, and the Saturday night game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Online viewing coverage of Saturday’s 2 p.m. game has yet to be determined.