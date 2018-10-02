Former All-American defensive tackle Ronnie Estay will represent LSU as part of the SEC Legends Class of 2018, which will be honored at this year’s SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.
Estay was a first-team All-American in 1971 and earned All-SEC honors in 1970-71, as well as Academic All-SEC honors in 1970. He anchored an LSU defense that led the nation in rushing yards allowed in 1969 (38.9 ypg) and 1970 (52.2). During his years, the Tigers went a combined 27-7 from 1969-71, winning the 1970 SEC championship.
A native of Larose, also the hometown of LSU coach Ed Orgeron, Estay went on to play 11 seasons in the Canadian Football League, playing on six Grey Cup winning teams.
Other notable honorees this year include former Tennessee coach and current athletic director Philip Fulmer, Alabama running back Shaun Alexander, Arkansas running back Darren McFadden, Georgia receiver Hines Ward and former Kentucky coach Rich Brooks.
The 14 SEC legends will be honored at a banquet on Nov. 30 and recognized at the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 1 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.