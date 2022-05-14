ON DECK
WHO: Ole Miss (30-19, 12-14 SEC) at LSU (33-17, 14-12)
WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
ONLINE: SEC Network+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 19 by Collegiate Baseball. Ole Miss is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU – TBA; Ole Miss – Derek Diamond (4-4, 6.17 ERA, RHP, Jr.)
PREGAME UPDATES: www.theadvocate.com/lsu
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The series finale will not be televised but will be streamed on SECNetwork+ via WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app. … LSU coach Jay Johnson said Saturday that he has not settled on a Game 3 starting pitcher. Freshman right-hander Samuel Dutton (1.1, 2.67 ERA) has started the past seven SEC series. However, he also started Tuesday against SLU, pitching three innings. … LSU goes into Sunday’s game trying to avoid being swept in a three-game series by Ole Miss for the first time since 1982, and being swept in a three-game series at home by the Rebels for the first time ever.
Scott Rabalais