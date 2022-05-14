BR.olemisslsu.051522 HS 017.JPG

Ole Miss first baseman Tim Elko (25) prepares to make a catch at first base as LSU second baseman Cade Doughty (4) is put out, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

ON DECK

WHO: Ole Miss (30-19, 12-14 SEC) at LSU (33-17, 14-12)

WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

ONLINE: SEC Network+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 19 by Collegiate Baseball. Ole Miss is unranked.

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU – TBA; Ole Miss – Derek Diamond (4-4, 6.17 ERA, RHP, Jr.)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The series finale will not be televised but will be streamed on SECNetwork+ via WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app. … LSU coach Jay Johnson said Saturday that he has not settled on a Game 3 starting pitcher. Freshman right-hander Samuel Dutton (1.1, 2.67 ERA) has started the past seven SEC series. However, he also started Tuesday against SLU, pitching three innings. … LSU goes into Sunday’s game trying to avoid being swept in a three-game series by Ole Miss for the first time since 1982, and being swept in a three-game series at home by the Rebels for the first time ever.

Scott Rabalais

