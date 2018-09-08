Three quick takeaways from columnist Scott Rabalais after LSU's 31-0 win against Southeastern in Tiger Stadium.
1. WHAT WE LEARNED
Not much more than could be gleaned from the Southeastern Louisiana win than from LSU’s upset victory over Miami. The Tigers have a tough defense and a tough-minded quarterback in Joe Burrow, who is more Danny Etling-like than LSU fans could have known. If anything has been a surprise it has been the running of senior Nick Brossette, who starts the season with back-to-back 100-yard games.
2. TRENDING NOW
LSU’s offensive line. The Tigers’ pass blocking was an alarming concern all night. Burrow was sacked a couple of times, was harassed and had to take off running much more than anyone on the LSU coaching staff could have been comfortable with. Yes, the Tigers were without starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles, but SLU’s defense is nothing compared to Auburn’s.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
The name of the game is winning and LSU fans should be quite happy their Tigers are 2-0. LSU was predictably sluggish at times coming off the Miami upset and with the absence of a number of key players for various reasons. Now the focus turns to a critical game at Auburn. Frankly, LSU could look more ready than it did Saturday.
Can't see video below? Click here.