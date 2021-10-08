LSU basketball coach Will Wade picked up a second commitment for the 2022 recruiting class Friday when five-star forward Julian Phillips made a nonbinding pledge to the Tigers.

A South Carolina native, the 6-foot-8, 200-pound Phillips plays for Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri. He is ranked as the No. 15 overall prospect for the 2022 class in the 247Sports industry-generated composite listing.

Phillips is the No. 1 player in Missouri and No. 2 power forward nationally, according to 247Sports. He chose LSU over Florida State, Tennessee and Southern Cal.

Phillips joins 6-8, 185-pound small forward Devin Ree of Terry, Mississippi, as commitments for next year's class.

Ree, a four-star prospect who committed to Wade last December, and Phillips can make it official with LSU during the early signing period that begins Nov. 10.

If he does sign, Phillips will be the sixth five-star recruit to pick the LSU program since Wade took over in March 2017.

The others are Naz Reid and Emmitt Williams (2018), Trendon Watford (2019), Cam Thomas (2020) and Efton Reid (2021).

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Phillips visited the LSU campus the weekend of June 28, just two days before taking an official visit to Florida State.

“I’m looking for a school I can play some good minutes in my freshman year, and come in and make an impact,” Phillips told 247Sports in July.

“I want to be at a school that will help me develop my game. The ultimate goal is to be an NBA player, so I want a school that will develop my game for the next level."

LSU basketball to play exhibition with Nicholls State in Thibodaux to benefit hurricane survivors After bringing food and supplies to hard-hit areas of south Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida, the LSU basketball program will lend a hel…

LSU men's basketball team learns tip times, television networks for 2021-22 season The LSU men's basketball team received the tip times and television networks for 30 of its 31 regular-season games Thursday.