Jaray Jenkins looked at Myles Brennan once they got the call for the first play of a live scrimmage. Jenkins had to run a post from the outside, and they suspected he would be open against LSU’s defensive coverage.
The wide receiver and quarterback winked at each other.
After the snap, Brennan escaped pressure and rolled to his right. Jenkins had created plenty of separation. Brennan launched the ball, dropping it into Jenkins’ hands for a 65-yard touchdown. As the offense celebrated, quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan ran toward Brennan, and they jumped into each other.
The live scrimmage capped practice Saturday afternoon, the fifth of the spring. LSU opened the entire session, something the program hasn’t done in at least two decades. Typically, the football team allows brief viewing periods, but Kelly wants people to know how he and his staff operate here at the beginning of his tenure.
At this point, position battles have a long way to go. It’s more important early in the spring for Kelly to implement his system. So The Advocate | Times-Picayune charted the entire practice to better understand what that looks like.
The proximity showed how LSU’s coaches make sure players run to the next drill, correct mistakes when they happen and celebrate success.
Period 1
The players arrive in full pads a few minutes before 11 a.m., and the majority of the team gathers for field goals. While the kickers get their reps for the next five minutes, quarterbacks work on navigating the pocket.
Kelly watches in a white windbreaker with khaki shorts and black sunglasses. A whistle hangs around his neck. He has designed the entire practice as he always does, hoping LSU can take the next step in its preparation.
As an air horn blows, signaling the first switch, Kelly yells.
“Tempo! Tempo! Tempo!”
Periods 2-3
The offense and defense head to separate fields. As the offense runs plays one after another without a break, the first-team defense lines up against air. The players run toward a ball carrier, then they sprint to one corner of the end zone. The next group takes their place, then another, always rotating.
The players rest as they wait for their next turn. Someone is always on the field. Before the period ends, the players huddle in the front right corner of the end zone and chop their feet. There are some stragglers.
“Everybody in the end zone!” defensive coordinator Matt House says. “Hurry, get them in the end zone!”
When they break their huddle, the players run to tackling stations on the other side of the field, where position coaches critique their technique. They don’t stop. After the period ends, the players start to breathe heavily.
“We're running around the whole time,” junior linebacker Mike Jones Jr. said. “That's different. Very rarely, you might get a water break.”
Period 4
The quarterbacks practice fades, aiming for a net in the back left corner of the end zone. Sloan and Kelly work with them, and Kelly pauses to harp on their release point. Kelly leaves his right hand in the air for a moment as if he has just thrown a football, showing that he wants them to extend and finish high.
After a few minutes, Kelly tells freshman Walker Howard to go again after missing the net. Howard’s next throw is better.
Ed Orgeron spent practices with his former position, the defensive line. LSU’s quarterbacks haven’t worked with an offensive-minded head coach like this before.
“He's teaching us a lot of different things, how he wants us to operate,” redshirt freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier said. “I think it's pretty cool knowing what the head guy wants you, as the quarterback, to do.”
Period 5
Most of the offense runs to one sideline, where coaches positioned cones in the grass. The wide receivers, tight ends and running backs form three lines. A quarterback and center stand between them
Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock tells the players a route, and they snap into motion. The players move constantly as they rotate between lines. The centers — Charles Turner, Fitzgerald West and Marlon Martinez — snap balls over and over again. Coaches yell, wanting the team to move faster.
“This is not a walking drill,” an assistant coach says.
No one rests until a whistle blows and Denbrock says another route. Everyone rotates, working on the timing of these short passes. Kelly stands in the middle of the field, quiet for most of the drill.
Then he notices a mistake.
“Get the ball out!” Kelly yells at Nussmeier. “That’s the window! You’re late!”
Periods 6-7
The players break into separate groups, with quarterbacks working on zone reads. On the other field, House oversees the defense while wearing black shorts, a gray hoodie and a gray hat. The first group lines up against a scout team. They identify motions and adjust. House likes their run fits.
Period 8
The quarterbacks have to do the zone read live now. The offensive and defensive lines split in half, right side and left side, so players get more reps. Kelly stands between the groups. He points at his eyes when he tells Nussmeier to look at his direction on the read. He speaks to West after a high snap, and West nods.
At one point, Brennan tricks a defender and sprints downfield.
“Got ‘em,” Sloan says.
Periods 9-11
One-on-ones start around midfield before moving into the red zone. Defensive backs Joe Foucha and Mekhi Garner knock down passes. Jenkins beats junior Jordan Toles, who recently moved to cornerback.
Foucha and sophomore receiver Malik Nabers jaw before a rep, then Nabers pulls down a contested catch over the middle they both got their hands on.
LSU wanted competition throughout the roster for moments like this. The players can make one another better.
“Come and see, man!” Nabers yells.
Denbrock laughs.
The drill moves to the red zone. Kelly stands underneath the goal post with his arms crossed. He yells to get back on script and coaches tight end Kole Taylor after an incompletion, telling him to keep running instead of jumping for balls.
Periods 12-14
LSU has another special teams period, led by coordinator Brian Polian. Then it moves into half field routes before the offense and defense separates again. The coaches still ask for tempo. Players can’t rest their hands on their hips or take their helmets off.
“We weren't used to doing it,” Jenkins said, “but now that we are, running back and forth from drill to drill is getting us in shape.”
Periods 15-16
The competition begins to get more intense near the end of practice, now in seven-on-seven drills and one-on-ones for the linemen. Nussmeier claps and pumps his fist after three straight completions, and Sloan nods at him.
The assistants coach their groups between reps. At one point, House pulls senior safety Jay Ward aside after a play to discuss the coverage. With signals coming from the sideline, they’re all getting used to new terminology.
Period 17
Staff members roll three speakers onto the sideline, and video intern Joe Bourg kneels behind them with an iPad. At the start of the next special teams period, he clicks play. AC/DC’s “Shoot to Thrill” blares from the speakers.
“Turn it up!” Kelly yells sternly, waving his arms. “Turn it up!”
Kelly and Polian stand between stations as the players rotate through a coverage drill. Polian goes back and forth giving instructions, and the song switches to “Kickstart My Heart” by Motley Crue. It fades out as the period ends.
Periods 19-22
After jogging through plays for five minutes, the live scrimmage begins. LSU has built toward full contact since the beginning of spring practice, and Kelly wants to see how the players respond to a competitive situation.
Brennan throws his touchdown to Jenkins, then he leads the first-team offense inside the red zone by fitting multiple throws into tight windows. Offensive line coach Brad Davis encourages his group to “turn it on right now.” The drive fizzles after an incompletion on third-and-10.
“We gotta get in the end zone,” center Charles Turner says as sweat drips down his neck.
The second team takes the field. Quarterback Jayden Daniels’ possession plods forward. Heavy on the run, it doesn’t make much progress. Nussmeier takes over and picks up a first down.
“Make a play!” Denbrock yells after an incompletion.
The possession ends with a third-down run.
Kelly has stood quiet, watching the 11-on-11 periods unfold as his assistant coaches talk to players. When the final horn blows at 1:10 p.m., the players gather around him.
They take off their helmets and rest for the first time this afternoon, not where they want to be yet but with months until they need to get there.
“We couldn't change the way we looked at the last few periods,” Kelly said. “It was just a practice during those last three, four periods. It wasn't a competitive, spirited scrimmage. That's a process for our guys.”