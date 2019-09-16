With three defensive ends missing at practice on Monday afternoon, LSU moved junior tight end TK McLendon to the defense.
McLendon, who transferred from Copiah-Lincoln Community College, is 6-foot-5 and 263 pounds. He crouched into a three-point stance, pushing blocking sleds with the rest of the defensive line. McLendon has caught one pass for 12 yards this season.
Nearby, freshman defensive back Marcel Brooks drilled with the outside linebackers, a recent trend at LSU's practices. He may see more playing time as a pass rusher with K'Lavon Chaisson questionable to play against Vanderbilt.
Roll call:
Missing
- Kristian Fulton, CB, senior
- Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, freshman
- Todd Harris, S, junior
- K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB, redshirt sophomore
- Treven Kately, DB, sophomore
- Tory Carter, FB, junior
- Soni Fonua, OLB, junior
- Kardell Thomas, OL, freshman
- Thomas Perry, OL, freshman
- Rashard Lawrence, DE, senior
- Neil Farrell Jr., DE, junior
- Glen Logan, DE, junior