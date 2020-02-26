Justin Jefferson's speed turned a lot of heads on Thursday during on-field workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine.
The LSU wide receiver clocked a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash, which NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah called "the most important time" on display at the combine so far.
#LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson ran an unofficial 4.44 second 40-yard dash. pic.twitter.com/YE42uKZ5Fd— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) February 27, 2020
Jefferson's time tied for the fourth-best overall, just behind Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay's and Memphis wide receiver Antonio Gibson's unofficial time of 4.40 and Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool's unofficial time of 4.43.
Boise State wide receiver John Hightower also clocked an unofficial time of 4.44.
Scroll below for more details from workouts, which will be updated throughout the day as results become available.
COMBINE MEASUREMENTS/RESULTS
- Age: 21 (junior)
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 202 pounds
- 40-yard dash: 4.44
- Bench press: DNP
- Vertical jump: 37.5 inches
- Broad jump: 126 inches
- 3-cone:
- 20-yard shuttle:
- 60-yard shuttle:
- Prospect grade: 6.41 (will be starter within first two seasons)
CLICK HERE FOR NFL COMBINE PAGE
CLICK HERE FOR LSU PLAYER TRACKER
LSU HIGHLIGHTS
LSU coach Ed Orgeron held a final scholarship open for Jefferson, trusting that the three-star recruit would complete his academic requirements by the end of his final high school summer. In 2019, Jefferson caught a school-record 102 receptions as he became a dangerous member of LSU's dynamic receiver trio with Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall. Jefferson, the younger brother of former LSU quarterback Jordan and defensive back Rickey, cemented his own legacy by setting CFP semifinal records for receptions (14), receiving yards (227) and receiving touchdowns (4).
EXPERT QUOTES
Mel Kiper: "Jefferson... developed this year into a first-round caliber receiver. He was not that last year. Remember he had some drops, he was inconsistent, didn’t have nearly the production. Jefferson with 54 catches last year, jumped way up to that in the touchdowns. I think Burrow and the New Orleans Saints offense with Joe Brady really helped Burrow and helped Jefferson."
Ric Serritella: "An electrifying, big-play threat, Jefferson possesses ideal size/speed combination, along with the quickness to separate and elusiveness after the catch that helps generate big plays. A self-made prospect, Jefferson is a disciplined, hard worker who owns strong bloodlines and should hear his name called very early come April, possibly at the end of round one."
Draft projection: Round 1, pick No. 30, Green Bay Packers (Kiper)
The Advocate's Brooks Kubena contributed to this report