Matt Flynn is only 33 years old, which may or not be hard to believe, depending on your point of view.
But Flynn, who quarterbacked the LSU Tigers to the 2007 BCS national championship, now looks like a relic of a long-ago and increasingly quaint-looking past.
Flynn waited three years for his chance to be LSU’s starting quarterback, save for a magical MVP-winning relief role in the 2005 Peach Bowl for an injured JaMarcus Russell.
Flynn took his time behind Russell and Marcus Randall in 2004, and Russell in 2005 and 2006. Had Les Miles made a more persuasive sales pitch, Russell might have returned for 2007 as well, and Flynn finally might have looked for another place to be the starter.
But Russell left early for the NFL and Flynn finally got his chance. By today’s standards, Flynn showed the patience of Job and a handful of disciples as well.
Hope they’re planning to install a revolving door on LSU’s newly renovated football operations building, because it would be spinning right now. The past two days two quarterbacks made their way through it: first redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse, then junior Justin McMillan.
Their departure leaves LSU with just two scholarship quarterbacks — junior Joe Burrow, who transferred from Ohio State so recently he’s probably still living out of cardboard boxes — and sophomore Myles Brennan.
In a coaching career stretching to the 1980s, Coach O said he cannot remember a similar situation.
But it may not be the last time he finds a team he’s coaching in similar straits. Volatility in the quarterback ranks is the new normal, not only at LSU but across college football, especially in this dawning era of more relaxed transfer rules.
“Guys want to play,” Orgeron said Wednesday after practice. “I don’t blame them.”
He can hardly object, because Burrow left Ohio State to come to LSU for the exact same reason. And Burrow was by some reports closer to the top of the depth chart in Columbus, Ohio, than McMillan and Narcisse were at LSU, (they were 3 and 4 or 4 and 3 after Saturday’s scrimmage, though it doesn’t really matter now).
Burrow was considered the backup to Dwayne Haskins coming out of spring practice but felt he had waited long enough behind Haskins and former starter J.T. Barrett (who's now in camp with the New Orleans Saints). Burrow wanted a chance to be the man, even if it meant leaving his home state, which may now be the case for the former St. James star Narcisse.
Add now third-stringer Andre Sale, a sophomore walk-on who transferred in from Tennessee Tech, and that’s FOUR quarterbacks who have come and gone from the LSU roster via transfer since the Citrus Bowl. Some NASCAR pit crews don’t change a set of tires that fast, and NFL teams that are allowed trades and free-agent signees who have more stability in their quarterback rooms.
That is the real issue for LSU here. One of them, anyway. If Burrow wins the job, he's going to be LSU's starter for two seasons at the most, just like previous starter Danny Etling (a Purdue transfer).
Orgeron and his staff must be constantly looking to the future, and whether Brennan can be the heir apparent when Burrow departs. (Bless his political instincts, but Orgeron still stuck to his guns Wednesday and only talked of a quarterback competition, not a winner.)
And part of the reason LSU pursued Burrow was the inconclusive way spring practice ended among the Tigers’ then-trio of quarterbacks — and the fact LSU didn’t sign a quarterback in the 2017-18 recruiting cycle.
LSU has a quarterback commitment for the Class of 2019 in dual-threat four-star Peter Parrish from Alabama. The Tigers need to hold onto him and perhaps add another, and they need to continue to sign at least one quarterback in each subsequent class.
Based on LSU’s track record, there is no other way. Only four of the 20 quarterbacks LSU has signed in its past 13 classes have completed their careers at LSU, now that McMillan and Narcisse are gone. Nine of them, like Narcisse, never even played a live snap.
If Burrow is the starter for most of 2018, this will be the fifth season in the last seven a transfer quarterback has led the Tigers most of the way (remember, Zach Mettenberger preceded Etling from 2012-13).
It’s a sobering statistic and another indication of how LSU needs more stability in its program from its own “farm system” if it wants to scale the heights and reach the College Football Playoff.
But that’s for tomorrow.
For today, LSU’s quarterback situation — the subject of rampant speculation all offseason — has settled.
The other cleat has dropped, and the Tigers move forward to dance with the two partners they have left.