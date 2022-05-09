In an attempt to stop boosters from swaying recruits through improper name, image and likeness payments, the NCAA signaled a potential crackdown by clarifying existing rules and announcing it will enforce them for the first time since NIL laws went into effect last summer.
After 10 months of inaction from the governing body of college sports, the Division I Board of Directors issued guidance Monday trying to prohibit boosters from getting involved in recruiting.
NCAA enforcement staff can investigate infractions that took place in the past. However, it was directed to pursue “only those actions that clearly are contrary to the published interim policy, including the most severe violations of recruiting rules or payment for athletics performance."
“The Division I board of directors took a significant first step to address some of the challenges and improper behaviors that exist in the name, image and likeness environment that may violate our long-established recruiting rules,” board chair and University of Georgia president Jere Morehead said in a statement.
“While the NCAA may pursue the most outrageous violations that were clearly contrary to the interim policy adopted last summer,” Morehead continued, “our focus is on the future.”
It remains to be seen how much the NCAA can ultimately enforce with lawsuits likely to follow. The organization lost the ability to stop athletes from getting paid when the United States Supreme Court issued its NCAA v. Alston antitrust decision last year, a ruling that questioned amateurism.
The case also led to almost no NIL guardrails from the NCAA, which only reminded members to “avoid pay-for-play and improper inducements tied to choosing to attend a particular school” when NIL started July 1, 2021. Without federal guidelines, states issued different laws, which led to chaos in recruiting.
The NCAA’s clarification attempted to provide some structure. The board defined boosters as “any third-party entity that promotes an athletics program, assists with recruiting or assists with providing benefits to recruits, enrolled student-athletes or their family members.”
The announcement noted collectives — groups of donors who funnel money to athletes — could be included in the definition. Collectives have popped up around the country to compensate players through NIL payments, and some might have skirted pay-for-play rules that required an exchange of services.
Pre-existing rules already prohibited boosters from recruiting athletes, but the combination of NIL and the transfer portal led to possible tampering in some cases.
Last week, for example, Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers told ESPN he turned down multiple six-figure offers from intermediaries to transfer, a scenario the NCAA wants to avoid.
“The emphasis of this NIL guidance is on boosters in the recruiting process and is not intended to question the eligibility of prospective and enrolled student-athletes involved in NIL deals,” the announcement said. “Only the most serious actions that clearly violate the previously published interim policy would have eligibility implications.”