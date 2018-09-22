Tulane Ohio State Football

Ohio State fans are taking their support of their former quarterback Joe Burrow to another level.

Earlier this week the Buckeye student section announced it was renaming itself to the "Block Eaux."

And during their game Saturday, ironically against Tulane, Ohio State fans did their traditional O-H-I-O chant with the student section holding up placards to spell out 'EAUX' when it came time for them to start the chant.

Burrow, of course, transferred to LSU in the summer from Ohio State where he lost a starting quarterback battle against budding Heisman Trophy candidate Dwayne Haskins.

At LSU, Burrow has led the Tigers to a 3-0 record and is the only QB who has two top-10 wins so far this season.

No. 6 LSU hosts Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

