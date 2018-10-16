LSU coach Ed Orgeron has been named the Dodd Trophy national coach of the week, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year and Peach Bowl announced Tuesday.
Orgeron got the award on the strength of the now No. 5-ranked Tigers’ 36-16 upset of then No. 2 Georgia on Saturday. The award organizers cited LSU’s 4-for-4 success on fourth down as fueling the Tigers’ most lopsided win ever over a top two-ranked team and its first at home since beating No. 1 Florida in 1997.
LSU has also tied a school record for top-10 wins in a season with three after beating then No. 8 Miami and No. 7 Auburn in September.
“Coach Orgeron and the Tigers have compiled one of the most impressive resumes to date of any team in the country,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “This was a statement win and LSU looks poised to be a true College Football Playoff contender this season.”
In addition to his 21-7 record on the field, award organizers cited LSU’s 78 percent NCAA Graduation Success Rate and 956 Academic Progress Rating (APR) last season.
“Coach Orgeron has shown tremendous leadership both on and off the field for the Tigers,” said Peach Bowl CEO/President Gary Stokan. “The fact that LSU is now (6-1) under his leadership following a loss is a true testament to his ability to rally his team to victory when facing adversity.”
The winner of the 2018 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta leading up to the Peach Bowl on Dec. 29.