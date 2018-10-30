lsuauburnfootball.091618 HS 2970.JPG
From left, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9), LSU offensive guard Garrett Brumfield (78), LSU wide receiver Derrick Dillon (19) and LSU offensive guard Damien Lewis (68) celebrate after Dillon's touchdown in the second half of LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU starting left guard Garrett Brumfield rotated in with the first team for the majority individual drills in Tuesday's portion of open practice.

Toward the end of the media's allotted time, Brumfield stepped out of the drills and watched with his helmet off.

True freshman Chasen Hines, who started in Brumfield's place against Mississippi State, rotated in for Brumfield.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that he spoke with athletic trainer Jack Marucci, who said he thought the 6-foot-4, 303-pound senior will be ready to play on Saturday against Alabama.

Brumfield has missed the last four games after suffering an apparent knee injury against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 22.

If Brumfield plays, LSU would have all of its offensive linemen that were available for the season-opener against Miami. The Tigers have used seven different combinations of starters on the offensive line this season.

Other notes from Tuesday's open practice:

- Sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss practiced in full pads. Moss has missed every game this season with a lingering injury, and Orgeron said on Oct. 15 that he was uncertain about the tight end's recovery schedule. Moss is not listed on LSU's official depth chart for the Alabama game.

- Sophomore second-team defensive end Justin Thomas was missing.

