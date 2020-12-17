The LSU gymnastics team returned to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic Thursday night, using the venue for their annual Gym 101 exhibition.
The Tigers, ranked No. 3 in the WCGA preseason poll, featured a litany of talented freshmen within the expanded lineups and practiced in an arena they hadn't stepped inside since February, acclimating to the curves of the building before their first meet Jan. 8.
Head coach Jay Clark, who enters his first season as the team's only head coach after the retirement of D-D Breaux, thought LSU accomplished "most" of its goals during the exhibition, which about 500 boosters attended.
"We were a little rough around the edges," Clark said.
A week ago, LSU wasn't sure it could hold the practice because the entire team entered quarantine for exposure to the coronavirus last Tuesday, Clark said. While the gymnasts trained in small groups, the whole team didn't reunite until the day before the exhibition. Senior Reagan Campbell didn't compete because of coronavirus.
"They needed to get in here," Clark said. "They needed to feel this space."
The team struggled at times with dismounts and landings, hopping instead of sticking at contact, and at one point, sophomore All-American Kiya Johnson broke at the top of her handstand on bars before she recovered. But Clark didn't expect the team to be perfect after the long offseason and recent quarantine. He pointed out LSU fell three times in the midst of expanded lineups.
The exhibition also marked the first experience inside the PMAC for LSU's heralded freshman class: Elena Arenas, Sierra Ballard, Chase Brock, Haleigh Bryant and Olivia Dunne. They entered the floor "nervous," Clark said, needing time to adjust to the confines of the stadium.
But the freshman had moments. Four of them competed on vault, and at least one was in every lineup. Arenas struggled during her warmup on bars then hit the routine. Dunne, who only competed on bars and beam as she regained energy after having the coronavirus, begged to participate in every event even though she only trained a few days.
LSU didn't announce scores, except for the 9.95 senior Sami Durante received on bars. Clark guessed LSU would have scored somewhere around a 196. He thought the team was "probably a week or two weeks behind where we'd like to be."
When the practice ended, the gymnasts lined up six feet apart and wore masks, swaying as they listened to the LSU alma mater. They'll return Jan. 8. Then, the performances count.
"We're right on the cusp of being ready," Clark said, using his fingers to show where LSU is now and where he wants it to be. "We're just not quite ready yet."