There are lines in 2020 that it is hard to believe people still cross, but SEC Network basketball analyst Barry Booker leaped over one of them Saturday.

During an SEC Network telecast of a men’s basketball game between Missouri and Arkansas, play-by-play announcer Richard Cross started to read a promo for the network’s gymnastics doubleheader this Friday, which has come to be known as “Friday Night Heights.”

That’s as banal and benign a thing as announcers do, self-promoting later content on their network. But that’s where Booker went flying out of bounds.

“It’s a Valentine’s Day date night idea, to be in one of those places,” Cross said, referring to the two meets the SEC Network will televise: Arkansas at Alabama and Florida at Auburn.

Booker replied: “I want to go hang out with the ladies … I want to see some scantily clad girls!”

Cross sounded like he got hit with a right cross.

“Oh!” he said, trying to take the edge off what he obviously recognized as a big mistake by his broadcast partner. “One of the great family atmospheres you will find in all of college athletics ...”

Booker: “Oh, OK.”

Cross: “… Gymnastics meets.”

Booker: “Oh, yeah.” Booker’s “Oh, yeah,” by the way sounded as creepy as you can imagine.

By this point, Cross flipped into self-preservation mode by telling the audience he was:

“Richard Cross, and that was Barry Booker.”

Booker continued to punch holes in his lifeboat.

“Stay home and watch. Actually, I’ll be on the road. I’ll be somewhere, in my hotel room, watching Friday Night Heights.”

Again, that sounds as creepy as you can imagine.

Sunday, a clearly unamused SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey issued this statement:

“The comments related to the sport of women’s gymnastics made by basketball analyst Barry Booker during yesterday’s telecast of the Arkansas at Missouri men’s basketball game are inappropriate and do not meet the expectations we have for the SEC Network. The SEC’s women’s gymnastics student-athletes deserve our support for many reasons, including their dedication and achievement. We are in communication with the SEC Network and ESPN personnel, and I am confident this issue will be handled appropriately.”

That sounds like Sankey wants Booker gone, though there was no update on Booker’s status with the SEC Network (ESPN owns and produces the network) as of close of business Tuesday. An ESPN spokesperson said Tuesday the network was still not commenting on the situation beyond a statement it issued Sunday, which read:

“The comments made during yesterday’s telecast were inappropriate and unacceptable. We take this matter seriously and are addressing it internally. SEC Network respects all student-athletes, and is committed to showcasing women’s sports with the utmost regard.”

Anyone who has watched the sport knows that a collegiate gymnast’s leotard consists of less material than say a women’s basketball uniform. But while no one would think of commenting on a male swimmer or diver’s swimsuit on a telecast, there are still people who think this is fair territory for a laugh 20 years into the 21st century.

LSU co-head coach D-D Breaux has been coaching gymnastics for 43 years now, longer than any coach in any sport in Southeastern Conference history. So she’s seen her sport, and women’s athletics in general, take more than their share of slings and arrows. The fact that LSU is one of the eight SEC schools that has a women’s gymnastics program is due in no small part to Breaux’s stubbornness and tenacity in her sport’s formative years. She has seen gymnastics in her time go from second, or rather third class, status in a male-dominated athletic program to where two weeks ago against Alabama, LSU drew 12,637 to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. And LSU’s four-year-old gymnastics practice facility is probably still the best in the entire world.

Breaux, who was traveling with her team to and from Oregon for a three-team meet this weekend with Oregon State and Arizona State, hadn’t heard what Booker said. But that he said it, or rather that someone said it, didn’t take her significantly by surprise.

“How awful,” Breaux said. “Good for the commissioner (issuing a reprimand).

“We’ve had a lot of those slurs though history, haven’t we? And maybe there was no reprimanding (in the past). But deservedly so, and thank you to the commissioner for doing it.”

It is not the policy of this column to hire and fire coaches, administrators, or in this case announcers, though it would be best if Mr. Booker didn’t call any more games for the ESPN family of networks this season.

Booker, a former basketball player at Vanderbilt, apparently apologized for what he said later in the telecast, but an apology is not enough. It’s a mindset that must change. Perhaps this incident can be another step toward achieving that.

Johnson honored again

LSU’s Kiya Johnson on Tuesday earned her third SEC freshman of the week award in six weeks this season. Johnson won three individual titles at Oregon State — all-around, vault and bars — giving her 15 so far this season. She’s ranked as the nation’s sixth-best all-arounder and is No. 2 nationally on vault and floor.

LSU still No. 9

Though the Tigers bumped up their season average to 196.671 with Saturday’s 196.800 score in Corvallis, LSU remains No. 9 nationally. Oklahoma, Florida, Utah, UCLA, Denver, Alabama, Michigan and Minnesota are ranked 1-8, while California rounds out the top 10.