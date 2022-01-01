Interim coach Brad Davis provided no clarity about LSU’s quarterback situation for the upcoming Texas Bowl, preferring Saturday night to hold his options close to the vest.
When asked about the position after the “Rodeo Bowl” event for the teams, Davis said LSU has a “group” of players who have prepared to handle the role.
“It’s been fun,” Davis said, grinning. “We’ve got a group of guys who have all been preparing for this opportunity. Really the biggest piece for us as a coaching staff is putting together a scheme that lends to what each of those guys do well.”
LSU has one scholarship quarterback on the roster, freshman Garrett Nussmeier, but he would have to burn his redshirt to play Jan. 4 against Kansas State.
LSU asked the NCAA for a waiver so Nussmeier could appear without losing the extra season of eligibility. Davis didn’t say if Nussmeier, who travelled to the Texas Bowl, received permission.
“You’ll have to ask him that,” Davis said. “But he’ll be in the running to play.”
If Nussmeier hasn’t received the waiver, LSU will have to get creative at quarterback. The Tigers lost starter Max Johnson when he transferred to Texas A&M, and fifth-year senior Myles Brennan will rejoin the team next semester.
LSU has walk-on Tavion Faulk, and senior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin played quarterback in high school.
“We’ve got something special,” junior wide receiver Jaray Jenkins said.
Secrecy around the position and lack of obvious options has made it difficult for Kansas State to prepare, senior linebacker Cody Fletcher said. Other than Nussmeier, LSU has no one at quarterback with any tape to review.
“We don’t know who’s going to be back there,” Fletcher said.
Coaches in attendance
With LSU’s coaching staff in the midst of a transition, many of the assistants have left for new positions or found out they won't be retained, leaving only a few to lead the team through the Texas Bowl.
Though analysts have been elevated to help, offensive coordinator Jake Peetz, defensive coordinator Daronte Jones and defensive line coach Andre Carter were the only assistants on staff this year who attended the pre-bowl event Saturday evening.
Along with Davis, who will return next season as the offensive line coach, they stuck around despite the expectation they won’t be retained by new coach Brian Kelly.
“It speaks to who they are as men,” Davis said. “You have to be incredibly selfless. Yet the challenge for everyone is to keep focused on what’s important, which is our players. We’ve got guys here who have been devoted to helping advance LSU, finishing the season the right way and sending out our seniors the right way.
“I’m awfully proud to call those guys colleagues. They all have bright futures in football. They’ve all done a fantastic job. We’re going to have a great plan that’s well executed.”
LSU wins ‘Rodeo Bowl’
If pre-bowl events provide any indication of the game’s outcome, LSU will win the Texas Bowl.
The Tigers beat Kansas State in a series of rodeo-themed games Saturday evening. They were the first to rope a fake calf, pull a ribbon off a live calf and brand a calf with chalk.
After a controversial overturn in the haystacking competition, LSU won a relay to take home a Texas Bowl championship belt. The players stormed a dirt-floored arena, throwing cowboy hats in the air. Afterward, senior right tackle Austin Deculus walked around with the belt over his shoulder.
“I was trying to cheer my guys on,” Deculus said. “Tell them the X’s and O’s.”
According to the organizers of the “Rodeo Bowl,” the winner then won the Texas Bowl 70% of the time.
“I heard that stat, too,” Davis said, “and I wanted to win this one really bad.”