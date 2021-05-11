Heavy rain and unplayable conditions canceled play in the NCAA Baton Rouge women’s golf regional for the second straight day Tuesday, setting up a do-or-die situation Wednesday at the University Club.
NCAA officials have again called for a 10 a.m. shotgun start, with an attempt to complete as many holes as possible. Under NCAA rules, the regional must be completed by Wednesday evening. However, a 70% chance of rain is again forecast.
If no golf can be played, the top six-seeded teams in the 18-team field would advance to the NCAA Championships, May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Those teams are, in order, LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland and Alabama.
LSU golfers are set to tee off at 10 a.m. on holes 1-3.
Live scoring is available at www.Golfstat.com.