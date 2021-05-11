Stone_Latanna_4019.jpg

LSU women's golfer Latanna Stone watches her shot in this undated photo from the Magnolia Invitational in October 2019 in West Point, Miss.

Heavy rain and unplayable conditions canceled play in the NCAA Baton Rouge women’s golf regional for the second straight day Tuesday, setting up a do-or-die situation Wednesday at the University Club.

NCAA officials have again called for a 10 a.m. shotgun start, with an attempt to complete as many holes as possible. Under NCAA rules, the regional must be completed by Wednesday evening. However, a 70% chance of rain is again forecast.

If no golf can be played, the top six-seeded teams in the 18-team field would advance to the NCAA Championships, May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Those teams are, in order, LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland and Alabama.

LSU golfers are set to tee off at 10 a.m. on holes 1-3.

