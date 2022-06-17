When the state Legislature passed Louisiana’s first law on name, image and likeness last summer, it thought there would be guidance from the NCAA. The bill restricted booster involvement and prevented schools from facilitating deals, a logical step at the time.

There was one problem. The NCAA provided almost no guidelines other than outlawing the use of NIL deals in exchange for playing at a certain school, or “pay-for-play.” With no federal legislation, schools in states with sparse laws or none at all had more leeway, turning the space into chaos.

Louisiana’s law morphed into unintended handcuffs when NIL deals became the next recruiting battleground in major college sports. As a result, LSU advised the Legislature on amending the NIL law, which Gov. John Bel Edwards signed this week. It went into effect last Friday.

“We want to make sure our supporters of our schools have the same ability as supporters of other schools in other states,” said state Sen. Patrick Connick, R-Marrero, who filed the bill.

LSU subsequently changed its NIL policy to match the law Thursday at a board of supervisors meeting. The school now sees itself on a level playing field with its Southeastern Conference rivals.

With LSU expected to implement a wider NIL program moving forward, we broke down what the amendments changed, the implications of the law and what LSU can do with fewer restrictions.

Facilitating deals

The law removed prohibitions on schools, its employees and boosters from directly or indirectly facilitating NIL deals. Previously, employees could only educate athletes. Boosters were limited, making many of them hesitant.

When a player came to someone at LSU asking about NIL deals, staff members couldn’t legally put them in touch with an interested business owner.

Now, LSU employees can facilitate deals and even review contracts to help players avoid legal pitfalls. In addition to providing education, the athletic department can seek out more partners. Tiger Athletic Foundation board members with a business could also enter into NIL agreements.

In exchange, players still must provide a service for the use of their name, image and likeness to avoid breaking “pay-for-play” rules. And as clarified last month by the NCAA, boosters remain prohibited from swaying recruits.

“The intent is not to allow a booster organization to pay a prospective student-athlete as a recruiting inducement,” Taylor Jacobs, the head of LSU’s NIL department, said last month. “It is to allow the opportunity for someone who is involved in a booster organization who has a valid business to participate in a name, image and likeness deal.”

Contracts will be confidential

Two amendments were added to the bill during the legislative session. The first gave coaches legal protection in case athletes sued because their playing time affected NIL deals. The second made contracts confidential.

While players still must disclose NIL agreements to their respective schools, any documents “that references the terms and conditions of the athlete’s contract for compensation” won’t be subject to public-records laws, the bill said.

“That's their business,” Connick said. “It's not the business of the state. The involvement of the schools and the boosters is just putting the two together and making sure they follow the rules and leaving it at that.”

Influence on recruiting

Once they were possible last summer, NIL deals quickly became a recruiting tool. In many low-profile cases, an athlete receives compensation for an autograph signing or endorsement. In others, money funnels through boosters or their collectives under the guise of NIL, which the NCAA may crack down on after months of inaction. (It recently began an inquiry into Miami, according to Sports Illustrated.)

On the high end, Jason Belzer, the CEO and co-founder of Student-Athlete NIL, told The Advocate earlier this year that premier college basketball players could receive between $400,000 and $600,000 in guaranteed NIL opportunities to transfer last summer.

Though an important one, athletic director Scott Woodward sees NIL as one tool available to LSU. For instance, the school can pitch recruits on its facilities, prestige and NIL program.

Now able to facilitate those deals, it will be able to connect athletes with businesses while still teaching them how to expand their brand to earn more endorsement opportunities. Woodward wants a sustainable model, multiple sources said.

With fewer legal restrictions, LSU can build that out.

What comes next?

LSU will likely roll out more details of its NIL program. It wants to get involved with facilitating deals and can potentially interact with a third-party collective, which donors around the country have formed to support their favorite teams. LSU donors have one in the works.

Until now, LSU has provided education through workshops and presentations. With help from Altius Sports Partners, it taught athletes about building their brand, filing taxes, networking and time management. It arranged events. The athletic department also introduced personalized jerseys through a group licensing agreement.

The amended law lifted restrictions preventing LSU from doing much more. Now the school will decide how much more it takes on.