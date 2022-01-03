LSU Athletic Department officials will honor former men’s basketball coach Dale Brown prior to and at halftime of Tuesday night’s game with Kentucky.
Brown and his family, as well as many former players and friends, will be on hand for the unveiling of Dale Brown Court in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 5:45 p.m. — 15 minutes before tipoff of the game between No. 21 LSU and No. 16 Kentucky.
The court dedication will continue at halftime when former Tigers star Collis Temple presents the 86-year-old Brown, who won 448 games and guided LSU to two Final Fours in 25 seasons, with a plaque at midcourt where he will deliver his remarks to the fans.
“Certainly happy for Coach Brown,” current LSU men's coach Will Wade said Monday. “Incredible accomplishment, incredible moment for him.
"We’re very proud of our rich basketball tradition here at LSU and he’s certainly a huge, huge part of it.”
The evening will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a private reception for Brown and his family with former players, coaches and staff members attending.
“It’ll be a special night in the PMAC,” Wade said. “I’m excited for him … it’ll be a great night and a well-deserved honor for him.”