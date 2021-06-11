With a spot in the College World Series at stake, LSU begins the NCAA super regional Saturday night against Tennessee.

Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

WHEN: 6 p.m. CT Saturday

WHERE: Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

TV: ESPN2

ONLINE: ESPN3

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RECORDS: LSU is 38-23. Tennessee is 48-16.

RANKINGS: LSU is unranked in the NCAA tournament. Tennessee is the No. 3 overall seed.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Sr. RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (6-0, 4.56 ERA, 49.1 IP, 12 BB, 47 SO); UT — Jr. RHP Chad Dallas (10-1, 4.27 ERA, 90.2 IP, 19 BB, 106 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Ma'Khail Hilliard will start as LSU gives ace Landon Marceaux an extra day of rest after Marceaux pitched twice during the regional last weekend. Hilliard has a 3.68 ERA in six starts since he entered the weekend rotation, and now he faces a team with 92 home runs inside a stadium where the ball flies. Hilliard will need to work ahead early in the count so he can throw his curveball often. If he does that, LSU may take Game 1.