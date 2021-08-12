New LSU President William F. Tate IV is a competitive guy.

He wants more funding to make LSU a more attractive research university. And he wants LSU to produce graduates that are appealing to prospective employers.

“We don’t want companies to recruit Texas before they recruit LSU,” Tate said Thursday during a meeting with The Advocate | The Times-Picayune editorial board at The Advocate’s main office. “That’s the kind of conversations I’m having on campus. ‘Did the engineering company come to LSU or the petroleum (company) person, did they go to (Texas) A&M?’ I hope they came to us.

“If they didn’t come to us, we have to do better.”

Tate also grasps that to run a competitive athletic program it takes spending money to produce wins.

During the hour-plus visit, Tate was asked whether it was worth it to pay a women’s basketball coach, new coach Kim Mulkey, almost $3 million per year ($2.5 million this season going up to $3.3 million by 2029) and $700,000 for new offensive line coach Brad Davis.

Tate is a proponent of the Socratic method, which means (and I had to look this up) answering questions with questions to stimulate critical thinking and ideas.

“Can I put my capitalist hat on?” Tate asked. “You are what the market will bear.

“Do you want to beat Dawn Staley at South Carolina to win the SEC championship? Then you have to get Kim Mulkey. How are you going to get Kim Mulkey? She’s not coming over her for $2,000 just because she’s from Louisiana. She’s at Baylor. She’s won three national championships. You’re bringing her into the most competitive women’s basketball conference in the United States of America. It’s the home of Olympians. And she has to face Dawn Staley to even have a chance of winning a conference championship, much less a national championship.

“So, is she worth it? The market would say yes.”

If you’re wondering whether Tate is a sports guy, “the market” would also say yes.

“We’re really great at sports” at LSU, Tate said. “We have a great athletic director (Scott Woodward), a good team over there which I think will keep us very competitive. I met with the commissioner of the SEC yesterday. I’m very excited he’s supportive of me as president and our athletic director.

“We want to continue to be great at sports. It’s a tradition here, a point of pride.”

Describing himself as having a “point guard’s” mentality, Tate admitted his knees have forced him to trade basketball for golf. He has dived into the game with gusto, a game he aptly said in an interview at South Carolina, where he was provost before coming to LSU in May, “offers many opportunities for humility and the occasional moment of joy.”

He is even the host of his own series of podcasts called “On Par with the President,” of which LSU long jump and high jump Olympian JuVaughn Harrison was the first guest. The intro to the podcast even bravely features a snippet of Tate’s golf swing (Free tip, Mr. President: you need to not come over the top so much but bring the club back from the inside. I write from painful experience).

Tate is the first African-American president or chancellor at any school in Southeastern Conference history, after having already been the first African-American provost in SEC history. It is a distinction that has been well documented. He handled a question on the subject with poignant humility.

“I don’t want to say it’s kind of gotten old,” Tate said. “The way I look at it is I met with some community members a couple of days ago; it was special to see how they viewed it. It’s heartwarming.

“My grandfather grew up in Oxford, Mississippi, home of another SEC team. He had to leave Oxford for the north because it wasn’t accommodating for him and the vision he had for his family. So, to be in this position now in the SEC, I wish he was alive to see it.”

Tate, who happens to be an epidemiologist by training, side-stepped a question about whether full attendance will be possible in Tiger Stadium this fall amid the latest COVID-19 surge, though he flatly said LSU will require coronavirus vaccines once they receive full FDA approval.

Clearly, though, he can put his “capitalist hat” back on and see that funding athletics has been and continues to be a struggle during the pandemic.

“Right now, athletics in the SEC, despite all the big numbers you hear, is hurting,” Tate said. “We couldn’t put people in stadiums last year across the SEC. There was no ticket revenue. Vendors aren’t being paid. We have a few years to get back on our feet, to move the needle back so we can actually keep the books balanced in athletics in a really positive way.”

Woodward’s predecessor, former A.D. Joe Alleva, ended the practice of the athletic department transferring millions annually to the academic side of the campus.

“I would not imagine any time in the short term that Scott and I would be having a conversation about him having a budget transfer over to one of our academic programs, unless he just felt generous,” Tate said with a grin. “I think we’ve got to get them whole and be able to continue to flourish in ways you’ve become accustomed to.”

The SEC’s upcoming mega TV contract with ESPN, a 10-year deal starting in 2024 reportedly worth $3 billion, will help that. With Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC no later than 2025, Tate said the TV contract should be renegotiated “very soon.”

“I think that positions us without question, for the next 10 years, to be the most competitive athletic conference in the United States of America,” Tate said. “No one can outclass us in athletics.”

Tate’s ambitious goal is to make as much of LSU on par with that as he can.