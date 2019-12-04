The 2019 SEC Championship won't go down in the record books as a true LSU road game -- but don't be surprised by a sea of red.

The Tigers will face off with the University of Georgia in Atlanta on Saturday, with the Bulldogs making a third second consecutive appearance in the title game.

And proximity will be a major factor in the game's fan breakdown that looks to be unsurprisingly dominated by Bulldogs fans, according to data from online ticket marketplaces StubHub, SeatGeek and VividSeats.

A survey of all ticket sales heading into Wednesday saw nearly 50% of tickets sold going to buyers out of Georgia. StubHub's data came in highest at 53%.

But LSU fans don't mind hitting the road, and they'll be a clear and -- likely -- loud presence at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as they hope to see the Tigers improve to 13-0 and punch their first-ever ticket to the College Football Playoff Semifinals. Data from SeatGeek showed that 12% of all tickets sold went to buyers in Louisiana zipcodes, with another 9% in Texas and 5% in Florida -- the latter two numbers possibly indicating more LSU-leaning fans shipping up for the game.

"I'm sure there will be a big crowd there, but LSU is going travel well," Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said earlier this week. "They're going to be loud and proud. I expect it to be a great crowd for both sides. It will be a tremendous SEC matchup."

And any fans hitting the road will be getting a good deal, at least relative to past years in the SEC. While the average ticket price across SeatGeek and StubHub has trended far higher than any other conference title game, it's tracking well below what the SEC has seen the past two seasons.

AVERAGE TICKET PRICE

Stubhub : $718

: $718 SeatGeek: $572

GET-IN PRICE

StubHub : $180

: $180 SeatGeek: $243

That price drop occurred largely over the past three weeks, with tickets falling 30% in the span, according to SeatGeek.

If those prices hold, the 2019 game would fall well below prices for title games from the past two seasons, which both featured Georgia in matchups with Auburn in 2017 and Alabama last year.

The downturn began the same week that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a major injury that ended his season.

"Fans who waited to buy tickets may score a better deal than expected," said SeatGeek Associate Manager of Communications Amanda Ramos.

Despite that drop, ticket prices for the SEC Championship are still trending more than twice as high as any other conference title game -- the second highest being the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes as they face the Wisconsin Badgers for the Big 10 title. The average ticket for that game, per SeatGeek, is a full $363 below the game in Atlanta.

Below that is the Big 12 Championship that pits Baylor against Oklahoma with an average ticket price of $171.

The No. 2 Tigers (12-0) and No. 4 Bulldogs (11-1) kick off at 3 p.m. (CST) on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (CBS).

