Heisman winner and likely No. 1 NFL Draft pick Joe Burrow will be represented by Creative Arts Agency Sports, according to a Tweet from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Burrow, LSU's second player to win college football's most prestigious award, will be represented by the same agency that represents Pelicans players Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Zion Williamson as well as a multitude of sports and entertainment stars.
According to a Forbes article on Oct. 21, 2019, CAA represented 823 clients with a total of $10.6 billion in contractual agreements. CAA nets $414.2 million of that.
CAA is headquartered in Los Angeles.
As the expected top pick in April's NFL Draft, Burrow is likely headed to Cincinnati to play for the Bengals.
Before playing for LSU, Burrow starred as a prep prospect in Athens, Ohio, and later attended Ohio State for three years.