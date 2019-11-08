No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Alabama. Need much more than that?

The top-ranked Tigers head to Bryant-Denny Stadium ranked No. 1 in the nation for the first time since the 2011 "Game of the Century," won by LSU 9-6.

Scroll below for all the broadcast info you'll need to watch, listen to or stream the game, as well as pregame storylines and more.

THE GAME

WHO: No. 1 LSU (8-0) at No. 2 Alabama (8-0)

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

Click here for more radio affiliates

STREAMING: CBS All Access

KEY STORYLINES

• Inside an NFL pipeline: How LSU, Alabama have pruned pro talent for a full decade

• Interactive: See how LSU, Alabama NFL draft picks stack up with other Power 5 schools

• Eight years on, memories of the 2011 LSU-Alabama 'Game of the Century' still run deep

• College Football Playoff picture: The LSU-Alabama loser could still make it in. This is how.

• Wondering if LSU ever beat Alabama? See five memorable games when the Tigers did

• Rabalais: LSU has worked hard to change its fate, and not break, against Alabama. Will it work?

• Joe Burrow vs. Tua Tagovailoa: The Heisman, their legacy and more could be at stake this weekend

• LSU vs. Alabama four numbers to know: Freshman cornerback Derek Stingley has flashed cover skills

• How college football changed since LSU last beat Alabama? It's like 'basketball on grass'

• It's not your TV: For LSU-Alabama, when the sun goes down, be ready for the (red) lights

• LSU's Joe Burrow on why he fits in Baton Rouge: 'The universal language is toughness'

