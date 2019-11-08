No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Alabama. Need much more than that?
The top-ranked Tigers head to Bryant-Denny Stadium ranked No. 1 in the nation for the first time since the 2011 "Game of the Century," won by LSU 9-6.
Scroll below for all the broadcast info you'll need to watch, listen to or stream the game, as well as pregame storylines and more.
The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' matchup with Alabama on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.
THE GAME
WHO: No. 1 LSU (8-0) at No. 2 Alabama (8-0)
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. (CST)
WHERE: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
BROADCAST INFO
TV: CBS
RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)
Click here for more radio affiliates
STREAMING: CBS All Access
In the eight years since that inaugural “Game of the Century” between LSU and Alabama, former Tigers center T-Bob Hebert has found the joy of …
KEY STORYLINES
LIVE UPDATES
