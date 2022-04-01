BR.lsuauburn.033122 HS 1148.JPG

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3) puts on the brakes after running through second base in an SEC matchup against Auburn, Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: LSU (19-8, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) vs. Auburn (18-9, 4-4)

WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

ONLINE: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 17 by Collegiate Baseball; Auburn is unranked.

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Auburn — TBD

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU has toyed with its starting rotations for a few weeks. After Sam Dutton and Grant Taylor combined to handle nine innings in an 11-2 victory against Florida on Sunday, it's unknown whether they will be called on again to handle the series finale Saturday against Auburn. LSU center fielder Dylan Crews will be honored before the game as a community champion of Families Helping Families. Crews meets with and signs gloves for children with autism before every game. His family has donated four tickets in Section 202 for every LSU home game this season through the foundation. 

