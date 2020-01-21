A brief recap of LSU’s 84-82 squeaker over Florida in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday night:

The good

LSU had a game plan to pound the paint area and challenge Florida's bigger front line early and often on Tuesday night. The plan worked to perfection other than in an 8-minute, 12-second stretch of the first half when the Tigers missed 11 consecutive field-goal attempts and fell behind by seven points. But they stuck to it and wound up outscoring the Gators 50-32 in the paint area, getting to the free-throw line for 31 attempts and 24 makes.

The bad

LSU, which has trailed in the second half of all six of their SEC wins this season, led by 11 points with 3:25 to play and by 10 points on three occasions after that. But they let their guard down and nearly let Florida pull out an improbable road win. The Tigers have found a way to bounce back when down in the second half, now they have to learn how put their foot on their opponent whenever they're afforded the oportunity.

Player(s) of the game

Skylar Mays and Javonte Smart were at their best on the offensive end. Mays scored 18 points and Smart had 13, but they each had seven assists in getting all of their teammates involved. When they weren't dishing the ball off, they combined to go 10 of 22 from the field and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Key stat

A much-taller Florida team was minus-10 on the backboards against LSU as the Tigers outrebounded the Gators 20-15 in the first half and 18-13 in the decisive second half. Florida's twin 6-foot-10 forwards — Kerry Blackshear and Omar Payne — combined for 22 points and just nine rebounds in playing 53 minutes.

Who's next?

LSU (14-4, 6-0 SEC) will go back on the road to play in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge for the first time in three years Saturday. Texas (12-6, 2-4 Big 12) is the opponent for the 1 p.m. contest that will be televised by ESPN. In its most recent game, Texas was annihilated by West Virginia 97-59 on Monday night.