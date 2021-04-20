LSU fans caught a glimpse of the spread offense the Tigers will run under first-year offensive coordinator Jake Peetz during Saturday's spring game. While the play calls were conservative and, as head coach Ed Orgeron said, "vanilla," there was still enough there to see similarities to the spread offense the Tigers ran in 2019.
Orgeron made it clear when he hired Peetz and passing game coordinator DJ Mangas in January that he was looking to restore the offense that helped produce the program's fourth national championship, plus a Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Joe Burrow. Peetz and Mangas both were previously NFL assistant coaches with the Carolina Panthers, where former LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady completed his first year as a full-time offensive coordinator.
The Advocate | Times-Picayune recently watched, charted and categorized all 957 plays the Panthers ran last season to organize a fuller understanding of how the Tigers offense will function in the upcoming season.
You can read that story here.
Below are three videos on the main takeaways from the deep dive into film study. The Panthers showed how Brady's spread system can be flexible in its personnel groupings, produce variety and better matchups with pre-snap motions and shifts, and create open passing lanes with a creative combination of West Coast routes.