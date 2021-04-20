BR.lsuspringgame.041821 HS 578.JPG
Buy Now

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) slips LSU cornerback Jay Ward (5) on the tackle in the Tigers' National L-Club Spring Game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Tiger Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU fans caught a glimpse of the spread offense the Tigers will run under first-year offensive coordinator Jake Peetz during Saturday's spring game. While the play calls were conservative and, as head coach Ed Orgeron said, "vanilla," there was still enough there to see similarities to the spread offense the Tigers ran in 2019.

Orgeron made it clear when he hired Peetz and passing game coordinator DJ Mangas in January that he was looking to restore the offense that helped produce the program's fourth national championship, plus a Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Joe Burrow. Peetz and Mangas both were previously NFL assistant coaches with the Carolina Panthers, where former LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady completed his first year as a full-time offensive coordinator.

The Advocate | Times-Picayune recently watched, charted and categorized all 957 plays the Panthers ran last season to organize a fuller understanding of how the Tigers offense will function in the upcoming season.

You can read that story here.

Below are three videos on the main takeaways from the deep dive into film study. The Panthers showed how Brady's spread system can be flexible in its personnel groupings, produce variety and better matchups with pre-snap motions and shifts, and create open passing lanes with a creative combination of West Coast routes.

What will LSU's offense look like? We analyzed all 957 plays Jake Peetz and the Panthers ran to find out

Personnel

LSU defensive backs show up, shine in spring game with three interceptions, 11 passes broken up

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

Motions

Rabalais: Three key questions for LSU football that were answered (mostly) in spring game

Routes

LSU's 4-man QB competition will take center stage for offense in spring game; 'We're all brothers'

LSU football in 2021: Who are possible starters on defense and special teams? Here are our projections

LSU football in 2021: Who are possible starters on offense? Here are our projections

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments