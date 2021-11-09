The loss of shooting guard Adam Miller to a season-ending knee injury last month left LSU basketball fans wondering where the scoring was going to come from this season.
Senior forward Darius Days had an emphatic answer Tuesday night in the Tigers’ season opener against UL-Monroe in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
So did five-star freshman center Efton Reid.
Days poured in a career-high 30 points, 24 of them coming on a career-best eight 3-point baskets, and Reid added 16 points in LSU’s 101-39 thrashing of ULM.
The blowout win set two standards for the Will Wade era at LSU. The 62-point margin of victory topped a 53-point win over Southeastern (96-43) on Nov. 30, and the 39 points allowed were the fewest behind SLU’s 43 total last season.
The 6-foot-7 Days scored LSU’s first points on a dunk just 18 seconds into the game before missing his first 3-point attempt a little more than a minute later.
Then he went off on the Warhawks — knocking down seven consecutive 3-point tries to give the Tigers a 46-17 lead with 3:11 left in the first half.
“My teammates were finding me in the right positions,” Days said. “Coach just said, ‘Let it fly.’ They have confidence in me making those shots, and the team put me in the right position to make them.”
After scoring 23 points to help his team to a 52-20 halftime lead, Days started the second half with a layup that gave him 25 points — topping his previous high of 24 in the opener against SIU-Edwardsville last Nov. 26.
Days buried his only 3-point attempt of the second half, pushing LSU’s lead to 82-27 with 8:12 left, before taking a seat for the rest of the night. He wound up going 11 of 13 from the field while making 8 of 9 from beyond the arc.
Days added six rebounds in just 22 minutes of playing time.
“Days was huge for us,” Wade said. “He was hot, and that allowed some of our other guys to settle in. Days getting hot relieved some of the tension for the other guys.”
Days' eight made 3-pointers were the most in Wade’s four-plus seasons, topping the six Tremont Waters threw in against Texas A&M in 2019, and tied him for third most in program history. Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf holds the record with 10.
The 6-11 Reid, who was 7 of 10 from the field in his collegiate debut with three crowd-pleasing dunks, also had six rebounds to help LSU to a huge 47-26 edge on the glass.
“Throw that ball in to him and something good is going to happen every time,” Wade said. “He’s just so smooth around the basket.”
Cincinnati transfer Tari Eason had a double-double in his LSU debut with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and point guards Xavier Pinson and Eric Gaines had 10 points and seven assists each.
Forwards Alex Fudge and Mwani Wilkinson had seven rebounds each to support Eason’s 10, and Wilkinson had a team-high six steals.
Even though it topped the 100-point mark and had five players in double figures, it wasn’t all about offense for LSU.
After cutting into an early nine-point deficit on a basket by Trey Boston with 9:48 to play in the first half, the Tigers scored 26 unanswered points over an 8-minute, 3-second span to push the lead to 48-17 before Boston hit a 3-pointer.
“We were way too passive, and once we turned the pressure on the frontline with those guys, they sailed a couple of them out of bounds,” Wade said. “We were able to throw off the timing of what they were doing.
“So, it was just a matter of being more aggressive in the front court and letting our speed take over, and being more solid.”
LSU, which led 52-20 at halftime, blew out to its largest lead of 65 points (96-31) with 3:59 to play before coasting home.
The game ended with a bizarre sequence in which ULM’s Thomas Howell was tagged with a Flagrant 2 personal foul when LSU’s Bradley Ezewiro took a hard hit on a dunk with 28 seconds to play.
Five LSU players who rushed to the floor to make sure Ezewiro was OK — Days, Pinson, Reid, Eason and Gaines — were ejected and had to leave the bench area.
Wade said they won’t miss any time in Friday night’s game with Texas State.
“It wasn’t a fight, so (the ejections) were just for the rest of the game,” he said. “We’ll have everybody on Friday.”