The LSU men’s and women’s basketball teams will participate in the Tiger Athletic Foundation's Tailgate Basketball Showcase before the football team's matchup with Auburn on Saturday.
The Tigers, who came in 22nd in the Associated Press' preseason poll Monday, and the Lady Tigers will be on the Pete Maravich Assembly Center floor from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the TAF-sponsored showcase.
The event is free and open to the public. Fans can enter though the ramp at the Southwest corner of the arena.
Coach Nikki Fargas' Lady Tigers will practice at 11 a.m., while Will Wade's men's team follows at noon. The Tigers will also receive their 2019 Southeastern Conference championship rings prior to their workout.
The LSU band and Golden Girls will perform on the PMAC floor following the practice session.
Also, boxed lunches and beverages will be available for purchase during practice.