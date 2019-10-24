No. 9 Auburn at No. 2 LSU
2:30 p.m., CBS
There are three matchups of AP Top 25 teams on Saturday's schedule, but only one has a pair of top-10 teams squaring off. It's the third such game this season for battle-tested LSU, which has another one coming up in a couple of weeks at Alabama.
No. 13 Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State
11 a.m., Fox
Just think how juicy this ould have been had then-No. 6 Wisconsin not slipped up at Illinois last week. Both teams would have been 7-0 with so much on the line in the Big Ten and in the CFP picture. Still, it'll be interesting to see if the Badgers can bounce back in a tough spot.
No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 19 Michigan
6:30 p.m., ABC
Michigan, which already has two losses and still must face Ohio State, has to make something happen to stay in the hunt for a good bowl. It'll be tough to do vs. Notre Dame, which has a good chance to run the table and get in the CFP conversation if it can win in the Big House.
No. 6 Penn State at Michigan State
2:30 p.m., ABC
This is the first of three games on the road against quality teams in the final five weeks for Penn State. With games at No. 17 Minnesota and No. 3 Ohio State remaining on the docket, the Nittany Lions know they can't slip up in this spot with everything in front of them.
Washington State at No. 11 Oregon
9:30 p.m., ESPN
Washington State, which hasn't been the same since allowing UCLA to score 50 second-half points and escape with a win last month, has a 13.8% chance to win here, according to ESPN.com. But it is Pac-12 After Dark, so expect anything — even against the resurgent Ducks.
Sheldon Mickles