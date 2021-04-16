Can LSU gymnastics secure a spot in the NCAA finals? We'll found out Friday as they aim to claim their place in Friday's second semifinal.
NCAA GYMNASTICS SEMIFINALS
- WHAT: Semifinal No. 2 (top two advance to finals)
- WHO: No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 LSU, No. 6 Utah and No. 7 Alabama
- WHERE: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas
- WHEN: 5 p.m. (central)
- TV: ESPN2
- ONLINE: WATCHESPN
If LSU advances, they'll join the other member of the top two from their semifinal in moving on to Saturday's finals along with the top-two finishers from the semifinal between No. 1 Florida, No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 California and No. 8 Minnesota.
