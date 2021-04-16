BR.lsugym.030621 HS 3005.JPG
Buy Now

LSU freshman Haleigh Bryant performs her floor routine against Missouri, Friday, March 5, 2021, at the LSU PMAC in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Can LSU gymnastics secure a spot in the NCAA finals? We'll found out Friday as they aim to claim their place in Friday's second semifinal.

Scroll below for key information, live updates and more.

NCAA GYMNASTICS SEMIFINALS

  • WHAT: Semifinal No. 2 (top two advance to finals)
  • WHO: No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 LSU, No. 6 Utah and No. 7 Alabama
  • WHERE: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas
  • WHEN: 5 p.m. (central)
  • TV: ESPN2
  • ONLINE: WATCHESPN

If LSU advances, they'll join the other member of the top two from their semifinal in moving on to Saturday's finals along with the top-two finishers from the semifinal between No. 1 Florida, No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 California and No. 8 Minnesota.

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

LIVE UPDATES

Can't see the feed below? Click here.

View comments