NCAA GYMNASTICS SEMIFINALS

WHAT : Semifinal No. 2 (top two advance to finals)

: Semifinal No. 2 (top two advance to finals) WHO : No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 LSU, No. 6 Utah and No. 7 Alabama

: No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 LSU, No. 6 Utah and No. 7 Alabama WHERE : Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas WHEN : 5 p.m. (central)

: 5 p.m. (central) TV : ESPN2

: ESPN2 ONLINE: WATCHESPN

If LSU advances, they'll join the other member of the top two from their semifinal in moving on to Saturday's finals along with the top-two finishers from the semifinal between No. 1 Florida, No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 California and No. 8 Minnesota.

