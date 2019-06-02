somisslsu.060219 HS 2059.JPG
Florida State eliminated Georgia with a 10-1 win on Sunday night, giving LSU a chance to host a super regional next weekend at Alex Box Stadium.

The Seminoles won the Athens, Georgia, regional, as a No. 2 seed.

Georgia was the top seed in its regional and the No. 4 overall seed. If Georgia had won, it would have hosted the winner of the Baton Rouge regional.

LSU has advanced to the championship round of its regional. As a higher seed, it would host FSU next weekend.

The Tigers play Southern Miss on Sunday night at 8 p.m.

