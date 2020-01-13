It took a trip to New Orleans to make it official, but Ja'Marr Chase now stands alone in Southeastern Conference history.

The sophomore wide receiver caught a 52-yard touchdown late in the first quarter against Clemson for his 19th on the season. That moved him out of a three-way tie with teammate Justin Jefferson and former Florida wide receiver Anthony Reidel, who held the single-season record since 1996.

Chase added a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter to extend that record to 20. Chase had nine catches for 221 yards midway through the fourth quarter, marking his third 200-plus-yard receiving game and eighth game over 100 yards receiving this season.

The Harvey native initially tied the record against Georgia in the team's SEC Championship victory, but had a rare scoreless outing in the Peach Bowl. Jefferson used that day to catch up, logging four-touchdowns of his own to bring his total to 18.

The bomb to Ja'Marr Chase ... just old-school, my guy is better than your guy. Sets an SEC record & feels a lot like the opening score he grabbed against Alabama that really helped get LSU's wheels turning.



Clemson doesn't want to see Burrow get rolling.pic.twitter.com/qQACabw4Uc — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) January 14, 2020

Both players have easily surpassed LSU's previous single-season record, which before the season was held by Dwayne Bowe, who caught 12 touchdowns in the 2006 season. Teammate Terrace Marshall joined them in breaking that mark, logging his 13th receiving touchdown this season with a 24-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Chase won the Fred Biletnikoff Award last month, handed out to college football's top pass-catcher. He came in the championship game with 75 catches for 1,559 yards on the season.

Chase starred at Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie before heading to Baton Rouge and LSU.

Ja'Marr Chase catches Biletnikoff; star WR lands LSU's 3rd major award in matter of minutes Ja'Marr Chase once put a sticky note in the corner of his bathroom. It read "Biletnikoff Winner," reminding him of one of his goals. He wanted…

And the touchdown catch against Clemson may have been more meaningful in the moment than it was in league history, as it brought LSU back even at 7-7 late in the first quarter in their title showdown.

The teams were tied heading into the second quarter.

