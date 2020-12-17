The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the matchup with Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium.
Brooks Kubena
LSU 38, Ole Miss 35
Ole Miss will have its yardage. Lane Kiffin is a masterful play caller, and LSU ranks last nationally in passing defense and still gave up 609 yards against Florida. But Ole Miss hasn't stopped the run very well this year, and that will keep LSU in this one. It's a close enough call to almost expect overtime.
Scott Rabalais
LSU 44, Ole Miss 41
I’m banking on a lot of things coming to pass for the Tigers by going with this score, namely that LSU will treat this one as its bowl game and will be eager to go out in a blaze of glory. If the Tigers can find something resembling their backs-to-the-wall togetherness they had at Florida, they will find a way to edge out the Rebels.
Wilson Alexander
LSU 41, Ole Miss 35
I originally picked Ole Miss, but then wide receiver Elijah Moore opted out Thursday afternoon, forcing Ole Miss to play without one of the nation's most productive receivers. Ole Miss' strength was its offense. With neither of these teams having great defenses — Ole Miss ranks last out of 127 teams in total defense, while LSU ranks 121st — the pick came down to the offenses. LSU's looks better now.
Sheldon Mickles
LSU 45, Ole Miss 42
Both teams have capable offenses and shaky defenses (that's being nice), so the scoreboards should get a pretty good workout. Ole Miss is dead last among 127 FBS teams in total defense and 119th in scoring defense (38.8 ppg); LSU is only slightly better, ranking 121st in yards allowed and 95th in points allowed (33.3). If you like offense, you're in for a treat.