This story begins near Sweden's southwest coastline, with a long-traveled Louisianan who spills into the street after another night on the town and is reminded by a shimmering Kattegat Sea that, Oh, that's right, the sun doesn't really set here in Halmstad.
The blazing star is straddling the horizon, battling the 56th parallel as its uncanny light reaches Jay Roth through the shadows of locals bicycling home from the bars, staring at this American as if it's wondering the same thing people have been asking Roth since he decided to spend the summer of 1997 in Scandinavia:
"Why are you here?"
Roth gathers the midnight sun in his memory — something he'd smile recalling 24 years later — along with all the other unlikely experiences that followed when Joe Clark, offensive coordinator for NFL Europe's Amsterdam Admirals, asked Rummel High's then-31-year-old head coach if he'd like to help run a quarterbacks clinic in Sweden.
Roth is here to coach football. American football. This brash, foreign game that will turn a small camp of hockey-bodied soccer outcasts into Swedish-American football converts and provide a little fuel to an ongoing youth movement that is still jockeying against a traditional Swedish philosophy.
Two Swedish protégés, in particular, will eventually travel to the U.S. to study more about the game. They'll visit Roth at Rummel. He'll take them to practices and games and even visit LSU. They'll gather enough film and strategies and equipment to contribute to the sport's growth back home, gradually building a Swedish pipeline that'll place six players on FBS rosters for the 2021 season.
•••
So maybe this story actually begins in Baton Rouge with two wide-eyed Swedes who wander between the smoke-filled tents of an LSU tailgate, smelling the pungent mix of boudin and barbecue and beer and bourbon, and realize, Herrogud!, Oh my god!, they've never seen anything like this before in their lives.
Tiger Stadium is looming over campus, towering over pantile roofs and oak trees as one of its mammoth concrete arches swallow Andreas Wennberg and Robert Areno along with the rest of a mass of purple-and-gold, some of whom will wonder the same thing people have been asking these Swedes since they scored tickets to LSU's homecoming game against Tulane on Sept. 23, 2006:
"Why are you here?"
Areno gathers the scene of LSU's 49-7 raucous blowout in his memory — something he'd smile recalling 15 years later — along with all the other unlikely experiences that followed when Wennberg, a former Halmstad camper, asked the Georgia State exchange student if he wanted to spend the weekend visiting Roth, Rummel and LSU.
Areno is here to study football. American football. An enticing, niche sport that stabilized in Sweden when the nation's top club-style league, Superserien, was formed with four teams in 1991. Growing up in the small central Sweden town of Avesta, Areno could only tap into major football fandom by subscribing to a still-operating company called PonTel that shipped him VHS tapes of college football's "Game of the Week" for about $10 per tape.
Early internet access at home later allowed Areno to buy instructional books and videotapes. They were enough American football expertise for Wennberg to ask him to help coach offense and special teams for Superserien's Jönköping Hawks after a neck injury forced Areno out of playing and into coaching in 2003.
But this tour of LSU reminds Areno and Wennberg how rudimentary their Swedish version of the sport is, how much farther they still must go to match the elite game produced by expertly trained athletes in massive weight rooms, seven-figure coaches in immaculate offices, plus all the first-class facilities longtime LSU staffer Sam Nader showed them after Roth sent ahead a request about two Swedes and their interest in American football.
Areno and Wennberg know Superserien will have to gain support in a Swedish sports scene dominated by soccer, hockey and fringe sports like floorball. But there's a cultural hurdle, too.
Traditional Swedes aren't as inclined to accept a sport with American ideals, Areno knows. Football's a game in which the individual can easily gain personal glory apart from the team. The touchdowns, the yardage, the sacks, the interceptions — most certainly the celebrations that sometimes follow each incredible play — all challenge a long-held Swedish ideology that the individual must not stand out.
•••
So perhaps this story really begins in Stockholm with a young girl who bites into yet another meal prepared by frugal parents who would never have considered meat to be a main dish — certainly not in the 1960s, while memories of famine berthing poverty in the late 19th century are still fresh as arctic snow.
Ia Dübois will one day be a senior lecturer for Scandinavian studies at the University of Washington, educating people about the poverty and loss Swedes suffered during its empire's almost 300 years of warfare, which led to a political policy in 1812 for Sweden to remain neutral in global conflicts.
But for now Dübois is living in a prosperous Swedish era that followed a political movement to protect its people from the old hardships by establishing a strong social welfare system in the 1930s. There are high taxes. There are also benefits like subsidized health care, monthly child-support payments, low-cost housing, extended vacation time.
More to the point of this story, Dübois is living in a society that has been defined within a single Swedish word that has no direct English translation, perhaps because it contrasts so starkly with the Western ideal to pursue and satisfy the heights of ambition:
Lagom.
Just the right amount.
Mythologies exist about the word's origin: Vikings passing around a horn flask of mead, each making sure to not drink too much or too little so as not to tick off the other dude with the sword; Farmers in famine passing a bowl of porridge around a table, making sure to not scoop too much or too little with their portion of bread so the whole family is fed.
It's evolved into the sort of word traditional Swedes evoke when admonishing an employee for trying to shake things up with a risky idea — or an athlete for scoring a goal or a point or a touchdown then celebrating about it.
Lagom.
Don't stand out. Just do your job. Be quiet.
The ideology became so engrained in the Swedish psyche that Norwegian author Aksel Sandemose created a satirical code in his 1933 novel "A Fugitive Crosses His Tracks" called The Law of Jante. Its 10 commandments included "You're not to think you are anything special," "You're not to imagine yourself better than we are" and "You're not to think anyone cares about you."
•••
So in some ways this story begins in the Stockholm suburb of Sigtuna with a son, a mother and a stepfather who has won the lottery. Well, not that lottery. Not the one Jordan Genmark Heath thought made his family filthy rich when he watched his ecstatic stepfather shout around the house.
Krister Genmark won a European lottery for a U.S. green card. The odds were about 218 to 1 — not 300 million to 1 like in a Mega Millions lottery — but, even so, Krister's winnings made his lifelong dream of moving to America possible.
Jordan's dreams will be fulfilled, too, once this family eventually packs up and moves to San Diego in 2013. He's spent his childhood watching dramatic sports movies like "Friday Night Lights," believing playing football in the U.S. — even just playing high school football in the U.S. — would be one of the greatest things ever.
Krister has indulged his son's hopes. Perhaps he created them. He's a former exchange student who studied in San Diego and became a die-hard football fan of the city's former NFL franchise. He has rerouted their family's IP address so they're eligible for NFL Game Pass. He grills midnight double cheeseburgers with his son on Sunday nights so they can watch the Chargers play at 2 a.m.
Jordan can only take a quick nap on these nights. He wakes up to go to school with classmates who have no earthly idea whom San Diego stars like LaDainian Tomlinson and Philip Rivers are.
Only the other athletics outcasts — the ones who, like Jordan, struggled to compete in hockey at 6 because most Swedish kids start when they're 4 — share interest in American football. People like Jordan's cousin, who convinced Jordan to join the nearby Arlanda Jets club team's U13 squad when Jordan was only 7.
That's how humble Superserien organizations like the Jets function: You recruit relatives and friends to play or coach in an amateur league that can't supplant your day job, in which teams like the Jets practice on affordable dirt fields and work out in grimy basements beneath the bleachers, where you have to flip on the heat to melt the frost from the barbells and bench bars, so you can one day play in a senior-level game before a crowd of a few hundred people.
But these are the same factors that unify club members behind a shared passion project, a team that carries a family vibe across generations because its senior level has no age restriction. This is how Jordan will realize he's exceptional: He advances to the senior level at 13 within a supportive system of grown men which motivates a scrawny wide receiver to become the youngest quarterback to start on Sweden's U17 national team.
That's right. The Swedish national team. A unit bolstered by Superserien's growth that beat Germany to win the gold medal in the 2005 European Championship.
A 12-year-old Jordan will quarterback the U17 team in 2011 at Canton, Ohio, against the U.S. national team and future NFL players like Dwayne Haskins. Jordan will develop into a do-it-all hybrid athlete who plays multiple positions as a 14-year-old for Sweden's U19 European Championship victory over the Netherlands.
After Jordan's family actually moves to San Diego, he'll become Cathedral Catholic's star safety, a four-star recruit who'll sign with Notre Dame, play in each of the Fighting Irish's 39 games in three seasons, then transfer to UCLA for his final year of eligibility.
He'll also return to Stockholm in January 2020 and accept an invitation to commentate the Swedish broadcast of the NFC wild-card playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings. He'll share his personal story to a national audience filled with people looking to break out of the Lagom mentality, distance their cultural thinking beyond the satire of The Law of Jante.
Stand out. Go beyond your limits. Be bold.
•••
So this story could also begin in Karlstad with Simon Sandberg, who'll end up in Friend, Nebraska, within an exchange program, where he'll work on his host family's farm, wash cows at a state fair, star on the high school's eight-man football team, play defensive end at San Francisco City College, then transfer to Oregon State, where he'll enter his third season in 2021.
It could begin in Märsta with Robin Jutwreten, who'll join an international recruiting platform called DreamChaser, fly to the United States, visit 15 schools by renting cars and buying train tickets, then land a scholarship offer from Rutgers, where he'll become an Academic All-Big Ten Conference defensive lineman as a junior in 2020.
It could begin in Upplands Väsby with Sam Vretman, Robin's friend and starting right guard at Rutgers, a scholarship position he received after leaving Sweden for a camp with the International Federation of American Football at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, then blossoming into a talented lineman as an exchange student at Rocky Mountain High in Riordan, Idaho, and Cheshire Academy in Connecticut.
It could begin in Uppsala with Theodor Öhrström, who'll attend Sweden's first American-football-focused high school, RIG Academy, and tour America in the summer of 2021 as a four-star tight end, a 6-foot-6, 245-pound recruit who'll attend an LSU camp and receive a scholarship offer to join the Tigers' 2023 recruiting class.
It could begin in Baton Rouge with a reporter whose social media notification reveals a post that's written entirely in Swedish. He messages the Sweden national team's running backs coach, Robert Areno, to essentially ask the same question LSU tailgaters asked him almost 15 years ago:
"Why are you here?"