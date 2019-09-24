BR.lsuvanderbiltmain.092219 HS 618.JPG
Buy Now

LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) on the field before kickoff between LSU and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU linebacker Michael Divinity may be out "a couple weeks," Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said, after the senior appeared to suffer a leg injury while making a tackle in LSU's 66-38 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2, 214-pound Divinity moved from inside linebacker to outside linebacker for the Vanderbilt game, filling in for the injured K'Lavon Chaisson.

Divinity's injury came with just more than four minutes remaining in the first half. Orgeron described Divinity's injury as "pretty significant" immediately after the game but added "no breaks or nothing."

LSU's Joe Burrow named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for third time this season

"He's going to be OK," Orgeron said Tuesday morning on 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench." "Might be a couple of weeks, but it's not as bad as it looked on film."

Chaisson was dressed out but didn't play.

LSU next plays Utah State at 11 a.m. on Oct. 5.

Against Utah State, LSU will have morning kickoff in Tiger Stadium for 1st time since 2017

Peek at LSU vs. Vanderbilt film: A dive into LSU's run game corrections, defensive issues

LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall says 'surgery went well' and should 'be back soon'

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments