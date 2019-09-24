LSU linebacker Michael Divinity may be out "a couple weeks," Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said, after the senior appeared to suffer a leg injury while making a tackle in LSU's 66-38 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.
The 6-foot-2, 214-pound Divinity moved from inside linebacker to outside linebacker for the Vanderbilt game, filling in for the injured K'Lavon Chaisson.
Divinity's injury came with just more than four minutes remaining in the first half. Orgeron described Divinity's injury as "pretty significant" immediately after the game but added "no breaks or nothing."
"He's going to be OK," Orgeron said Tuesday morning on 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench." "Might be a couple of weeks, but it's not as bad as it looked on film."
Chaisson was dressed out but didn't play.
LSU next plays Utah State at 11 a.m. on Oct. 5.