A quick rundown of LSU's opponent Saturday night, the Mississippi State Bulldogs ...
THE BASICS
KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium
TV: ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: LSU leads 73-35-3
LAST MEETING: Mississippi State 37, LSU 7 (Sept. 16, 2017 in Starkville, Miss.)
ON MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 4-2 (1-2 Southeastern Conference)
RECENT RESULTS: Lost to Kentucky 28-7, lost to Florida 13-6, defeated Auburn 23-9
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, running back Kylin HIll, wide receiver Osirus Mitchell
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Nose guard Jeffery Simmons, defensive end Montez Sweat, free safety Mark McLaurin
RUMBLINGS: After romping to wins in its first three games, State, which was picked to finish third in the SEC West, has dropped two of its past three. Still, the Bulldogs have enough bite on defense to have a special season.
ON THE BULLDOGS OFFENSE
For the second week in a row, the LSU defense will face the SEC's top rushing attack. State, which had an open date this weekend, overtook Georgia — with help from the Tigers. State averages 240.7 yards a game and 6.0 yards per attempt with Fitzgerald capably running the show.
ON THE BULLDOGS DEFENSE
State leads the nation in allowing 12.7 points a game and tops the SEC in total defense (289.7 ypg), thanks in large part to Sweat and Simmons — two likely first-round draft picks. Sweat is second in the FBS with 7½ sacks and has 10 tackles for loss. Simmons has 8½ TFLs.
Sheldon Mickles