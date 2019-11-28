Minutes after his team suffered an excruciating loss Friday night against No. 15 Utah State, LSU basketball coach Will Wade knew exactly what had to be done.
Frustrated after the Tigers squandered a 19-point lead with 16½ minutes to play and let undefeated Utah State off the hook in the Jamaica Classic, Wade decided to go where the metrics told him to go.
That was to get the ball inside where twin 6-foot-6 forwards Darius Days and Emmitt Williams were each shooting better than 60% from the field in LSU’s 3-2 start.
It worked beautifully two days later when LSU salvaged something from the trip in taking a 96-83 win over Rhode Island with Days and Williams both having a hot hand.
Wade didn’t wait until a team meeting or practice Saturday to let the Tigers know what would happen after letting a huge win slip through their fingers.
“He made it an emphasis,” Days said with a smile. “He said that we were throwing the ball inside. I can’t say it like he said it, but he was very energetic when he said it.”
Days and Williams combined to go 18 of 25 from the field against Rhode Island, which Wade hopes will continue when LSU (4-2) hosts Missouri State (3-4) at 7 p.m. Friday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
“We did what we needed to do in the paint: Drawing fouls, playing inside-out,” Wade said after LSU had a season-high 54 points in the paint area against URI. “Those things are core parts of what we want to be our identity to be.
“We need to build off that as we move forward,” he said. “We’ve got to do that stuff much more consistently … build towards that being an identity, something we can count on night-in night-out.”
Williams was especially eager to get on to the next game after the Utah State loss.
Wade said Williams joined the coaches at 9 a.m. Saturday to watch film even though he didn’t have to be up until 10:15 a.m.
The film study paid off against Rhode Island when Williams knocked down 12 of 18 shots from the field, which helped improve his shooting to 63.0%, and scored a career-high 27 points.
Days, who added 16 points, was 6 of 8 to jump up to 64.0% from the floor this season.
As a team, LSU is connecting on 50.1% of its field-goal attempts.
“You win some, you lose some ... so you find ways to fix it,” Williams said of his extra film work. “You watch the film the next morning and you help the guards be better … and they help the bigs be better.”
“We have to continue to give him the ball,” Wade said. “He and Days are shooting over 60%, so we have to get them the ball more. I was very vocal about that; we have to feed the guys that shoot the highest percentages. … It’s simple math.”
LSU will need that against Missouri State, which Wade said has length and is the most physical team they’ll have played so far this season.
The preseason favorite to win the Missouri Valley Conference title, Missouri State has lost four games by a total of nine points.
Two of the Bears’ losses have been by one point and they fell by three at then-No. 21 Xavier and by four to Miami on a neutral court.
“They were picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference for a reason,” Wade said. “They have really good guard play and really good bigs, so it’s going to be a tough matchup for us.”
The basics
WHAT: Missouri State at LSU
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
TV: None
ONLINE: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7; WWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: vs. New Orleans, 8 p.m. Tuesday
Briefly
• With a season-high six assists in Sunday's win over Rhode Island, Skylar Mays has 301 in his career — which is 13th in program history.
• After scoring a whopping 54 points in the paint area against URI, LSU is averaging 41.7 points a game from close range.
• LSU had a season-low 11 turnovers vs. URI and is now averaging 18.2 a game, down from 22.3 after the first three games.
Probable lineups
Missouri State (3-4)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Tyrik Dixon 6-1 Jr. 7.6 3.6*
G Keandre Cook 6-5 Sr. 16.9 5.7
F Kabir Mohammed 6-5 Sr. 3.9 3.7
F Lamont West 6-8 Sr. 10.4 4.4
F Tulio Da Silva 6-8 Sr. 9.4 8.7
Key reserves
F Gaige Prim 6-8 Jr. 16.5 3.8
G/F Josh Hall 6-7 Jr. 4.3 3.3
G Ja'Monta Black 6-3 Fr. 0.6 0.1
* assists
LSU (4-2)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Javonte Smart 6-4 So. 10.5 4.2*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Sr. 18.7 5.7
F Darius Days 6-6 So. 13.3 8.0
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 So. 15.2 7.5
F Trendon Watford 6-9 Fr. 12.3 6.2
Key reserves
G Charles Manning 6-5 Jr. 8.3 4.7
G James Bishop 6-2 Fr. 2.8 0.3
G Aundre Hyatt 6-5 Fr. 0.3 2.5
* assists