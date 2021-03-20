At this point in his career, Landon Marceaux knows his abilities as a pitcher. He doesn’t throw fastballs that creep toward 100 mph like one of his teammates. He can’t rely on pure strength. He won’t overpower hitters. Instead, he cuts through lineups with precision, mixing all his pitches to keep opponents off-balance.

The formula works, and understanding his skillset has Marceaux pitching better than ever. The junior entered his start Saturday night against Mississippi State having lasted 24 ⅓ straight innings without allowing an earned run, a streak dating back to last season. His 0.00 ERA tied Vanderbilt ace Kumar Rocker for the best in the Southeastern Conference.

“He's got a vibe when he's on the mound like he's going to take everyone out,” sophomore outfielder Mitchell Sanford said.

The streak has Marceaux creeping toward some of the best stretches by a pitcher in LSU history. Aaron Nola went 54 innings without allowing an earned run from 2013-14. Ben McDonald once pitched 44 ⅔ consecutive scoreless innings. Jared Poche’ completed 32 straight scoreless innings in 2017. Greg Smith in 2005 lasted 28.2 straight scoreless innings.

After finishing his last start of the 2020 season with 1 ⅓ scoreless innings, Marceaux allowed two unearned runs in his first appearance this year. He hasn’t let another runner touch home plate since.

More focused on the process than the results, Marceaux said he hasn’t looked at his stats, other than the number of quality starts, an indicator of whether or not he gave LSU a chance to win. When people try to show him what he has accomplished, Marceaux finds something else to do, filling his time with stretching or receiving treatment so he can pitch again a week later.

“Once Saturday night's over,” Marceaux said, “I'm focused on Sunday, getting ready, getting my workout in.”

That wasn’t always the case. Obsessed with proving himself freshman year, Marceaux tried to pitch like someone else. He envisioned his name along with the greatest pitchers in school history. He wrote down flaws and mistakes in a journal. He pushed himself to throw faster than his body allowed, and instead of matching Alex Lange’s almost perfect freshman year like he wanted, Marceaux dealt with injuries and finished 5-2 with a 4.66 ERA.

Looking back on his freshman year now, Marceaux thought he tried to exceed almost impossible expectations. He entered as a highly touted recruit who didn’t allow a run during preseason practice and started opening weekend. He saw himself pitching as well as Lange, who went 12-0 with a 1.97 ERA to earn National Freshman Pitcher of the Year.

“I was really trying to accomplish those goals and I lost sight of the process, which I needed to achieve those goals,” Marceaux said. “I think this year, it's the complete opposite. I'm so focused on the process that I have no earthly idea what my stats are. That's not a priority for me, those personal accolades.”

Marceaux began to develop near the end of his freshman year, and he showed glimpses of his potential as a sophomore, posting a 2-0 record with a 2.70 ERA. Then the season ended the day LSU scheduled him to start on Friday nights. Shutdown for months, Marceaux worked on his changeup, the third pitch in his arsenal, until it looked like his fastball as it left his hand. He already commanded two pitches. He needed one more.

“If I could mix a decent changeup in there, it would take it to the next level,” Marceaux said. “I developed that decent changeup into a pretty good one.”

The changeup made Marceaux a more complete and effective pitcher. He tends to throw the pitch behind in counts. It induces weak contact and empty swings. Unable to wait for one pitch, batters don’t know what to expect as Marceaux throws 82 mph off-speed pitches that drop away from bats after delivering 92 mph fastballs.

Near his best last week, Marceaux recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts, topping the career-high (10) he set the week before. When batters made contact, they didn’t hit the ball hard. Marceaux hasn’t allowed a home run this season.

+5 Professional baseball can wait. Dylan Crews is taking over LSU. Unsatisfied with his draft stock and wanting to further develop, Dylan Crews came to LSU as the highest-rated freshman in the country. He has done nothing but meet the hype.

“He obviously trusts his defense behind him,” Sanford said. “You've got a different kind of trust when he's on the mound. It brings a certain aura that he's really in there for a dogfight and he knows it.”

Perhaps most importantly, Marceaux issued three walks last week, his first of the season, and acknowledged he’ll make mistakes. He doesn’t expect his streak to last forever. He knows at some point, he’ll allow a run. When he does, Marceaux plans to retire the next hitter and minimize the damage.

That’s how Marceaux will continue to pitch. He’ll repeat his delivery, alternate his offerings and make hitters guess at what comes next. By doing so, he may reach the expectations and success he envisioned three years ago.

“Actually being who I am and going out and commanding the zone with four and five pitches and getting outs quick,” Marceaux said. “That's who I am, and that's who I want to continue to be.”