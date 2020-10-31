1. WHAT WE LEARNED
It may be time to say LSU is simply a bad football team. There were some mitigating circumstances to Saturday’s 48-11 rout by Auburn, namely quarterback Myles Brennan being out injured for a second straight game. But the Tigers couldn’t run, couldn’t block, had costly turnovers from freshman quarterback T.J. Finley and got routed for 41 defensive points and 506 total yards.
2. TRENDING NOW
Ed Orgeron. What a week for Orgeron’s new book called, somewhat ironically, “Flip the Script” to be released. The script has flipped on LSU big time with this 2-3 start. Now, fair or not, questions will start anew as to whether Orgeron is a one-hit wonder with last year’s national title or the man who can lead the Tigers to sustained success.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
Half the scheduled regular season remains, but going into an off week with Alabama looming it certainly feels like LSU’s season is over. The Tigers went 2-3 against the easiest half of the schedule but no remaining game (Bama, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Florida) look like a sure win, even when Brennan returns. Ugly time for an open date.